Culture events take the capital by storm

Literature and the mesmerising images of experimental photography are the focus of two major events in Nicosia next week.

The Point Centre for Contemporary Art in Nicosia invites all literature lovers for a drink in the garden on Monday, while author Kristen Case and editor Alexandra Manglis talk about their recent collaboration.

During this event, which will take place at 6.30pm, the audience will get an insight into the pair’s recent three-year collaborative project which involved a collection of essays to be published by Milkweed Editions in the USA in 2019. These essays were written by 12 North American poets who were approached by Case and Manglis. Their subject matter was primary sources from the 19th century which they were directed to write about with intimacy and kinship, and about the range of emotions that come from such close encounters. The final version of the book bears testament to how what we imagine may result from a suggested methodology is quickly surpassed and expanded when given to others to make their own.

Meanwhile, the Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation presents the opening of the solo exhibition Dream Travellers by Athanasisos Athansasiou.

Starting on Wednesday, Athanasiou – a dream traveller himself – will share with us a series of experimental photographs produced through the use of alternative techniques. The exhibition will be displayed at the foundation’s archaeological museum and is part of the Moments at the Museum series of events.

Dream Travellers shows how a realistic photograph can become a work of art in the hands of an artist who applies his own personal touch to the captured image, while also applying his own interpretation.

“Ever since I was a child, I was attracted to art, intrigued by it, and I’ve always wanted to create images by imprinting my feelings onto them,” says Athanasiou.

“Working in the field of photographic art and exposed to an even wider creative framework of multiple parameters, I have experimented to this day with various photographic techniques that allow me to express my emotions; for instance, smoke photography.”

Using smoke to create representations, scenes and images, Athanasiou projects his need to communicate in a world where the dream and the journey provide a space of creation and expression.

“The use of smoke by various peoples and cultures through time revives genetic memories of legends and traditions, prompting a journey to different worlds; worlds that beget dreams, the waves of life, love and passion, the touching of souls and thoughts, and the contemplation of fate in a bare, minimalistic way,” he said.

Unsettling Encounters

Conversation with Kristen Case and Alexandra Manglis. March 5. Point Centre for Contemporary Art, 2 Evagorou Avenue, Nicosia. 6.30pm. Tel: 22-662053

Dream Travellers

Photography exhibition by Athanasiou Athanasiou. Opens at March 7 at 7.30pm until April 8. Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation, Nicosia. Monday-Sunday: 10am-7pm. Tel: 22-128157