Erdogan: nothing can be done in EastMed without north’s consent

March 3rd, 2018 Cyprus, featured 215 comments

Erdogan: nothing can be done in EastMed without north’s consent

Nothing can be done in the Eastern Mediterranean without the consent of Turkey and the ‘TRNC’, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan told reporters during a flight on Saturday, as part of his trip to Africa.

Referring to the issue with ENI’s Saipem 12000 drillship, which was blocked from drilling in the Cuttlefish field in block 3 of the Cypriot EEZ by Turkish naval ships, Erdogan said, “Without the consent of the TRNC and Turkey, a step cannot be taken in the area of the Eastern Mediterranean.”

He added that France’s TOTAL and the US’s ExxonMobil might also want to explore in the area, an issue which he had discussed with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron. Regarding any further explorations, Erdogan said, “We will not allow the violation of the TRNC’s and Turkey’s rights, which are based on international law.”

During their discussions, Erdogan noted that Macron had asked him to take a softer line when it comes to Cyprus and its EEZ. “He wants our stance to be milder on the issue of Cyprus and its EEZ. And I told him that we are acting within the framework of international law,” the Turkish President said.

He added that in Cyprus both the “north and south have the rights to the oil and natural gas that will be found.” Erdogan noted that Turkey will not accept the unilateral actions of some and that if [President Nicos] Anastasiades wants to be honest then he should clarify the negotiations with the north and with whom he wants to conduct the research activities.

“Drilling must be done together and the product that will be exploited must be shared,” Erdogan said.

Asked if Turkey’s own drillship will conduct research in the Mediterranean soon, the Turkish President said, “Of course it will,” noting that it is the reason the country bought the ship, which “annoyed the Greek Cypriots.”

Meanwhile, Government Spokesman Prodromos Prodromou told CyBC that a prerequisite to starting the talks anew is the termination of Turkish provocations.

He added, “There has been no change in approach by President Anastasiades in managing the Cyprus problem.”

Prodromou said the President is aware of the stagnation in the talks and added that the President has sent three letters to the UN Secretary-General regarding the need to restart discussions.

Asked about possibly holding another conference on Cyprus, Prodromou said that the President remains steady in his position that the five permanent members of the UN Security Council should be present.

During the interview with the state radio, Prodromou did not discount that there would be a social meeting of President Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci.

  • Sonar

    So much non noncontructive commented from both sides of the divide

    • Kyrenia

      Study the history of the island. You will see what the problem is. There is no hope of constructive dialogue with Turkey. Their backers here are as bad as our extremists. Pretty sure that there are many that see things closer to our point of view.

  • Rächer

    If there was a conflict, the first that would get it would be the GC’s in the South.
    They are blissfully unaware of that and keep stirring, trying to pit the Americans, Jews, Italians, French, Egyptians against Turkey. It won’t work, but if there was to be a conflict, they would not escape unscathed. Poor things.
    Last time, they wanted to lynch Grivas, the junta and the EOKA B, now they’re allowing Anastasiades to lead them into another dangerous path. Go on, make our day.

  • Stanlio

    What an idiot. It’s already been done. Agreements are in place. Exploration and drilling has taken place. Deals with neighbours have been signed. The Turks have missed the boat. Exxon are coming Monday. Maybe in the Turk fantasy world, these things haven’t occurred, but the truth is that they have. Indeed, what do the Turks think? That the Republic of Cyprus is going to renegotiate its EEZ with Israel and Egypt, that it’s going to rip up agreements with Total, ENI and Exxon and redo the whole thing to suit Turkey? On your bike, Erdogan.

    • TRNC TRNC

      Exxon will do a 360″ Tuesday!

      And all unlawful agreements by the ROC will be ripped up and litigation should be opened to Sue the ROC.!
      This should cripple the ROCs Economy even further.

      Behave ROC!
      Well done Erdogan

  • TasAndreas74

    I didn’t realize that when you vote you must have a Cypriot National stand next to you forcing you …..to vote for only for a Cypriot of Greek origin …
    Honestly ….
    What propaganda have you been fed..

  • TasAndreas74

    To the true Cypriot….
    It is 2018 where democracy selects the MPs and leader of a country and not I repeat not his origin.
    Now if you want a leader to lead due to his origin then my friend you are a racist .

    • The True Cypriot

      Under any GC solution, a Greek would run Cyprus.

      How can I be a racist when it is a Greek Cypriot policy first to try and delete me from my country and then tell me that my only choice is to elect a Greek Cypriot from an island Greeks claim should be Greek?

      We never agreed to a constitution that would result in our deletion and that is what you GCs have tried to do since 1960.

      Unless we agree otherwise, our treaty rights cannot be deleted.

      • Parthenon Returns

        Name me any country where a specific smaller “racial” region in a Federal country holds the position of elected leader!!!!

      • TRNC TRNC

        You actually said that very well.

  • Parthenon Returns

    The European Parliament has condemned Turkey’s offensive in Afrin and its crackdown on opposition to its military operation.

    Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) “condemn the recent arrests of journalists, activists, doctors and ordinary citizens for expressing their opposition to Turkey’s military intervention in the Kurdish-controlled enclave of Afrin in Syria,” the parliament stated after a session on Thursday.

    Turkey arrested hundreds of people who have criticized its military operation, allegedly posting “terror propaganda” on social media, and participating in protests.

    The European lawmakers said they are also “seriously concerned about the humanitarian consequences of the Turkish assault and warn against continuing with these disproportionate actions.”

    At least 140 civilians have been killed, according to Afrin health officials.

    Evil Turkey is turning into Nazi Germany by silencing all internal opposition!!!!

    • ROC

      We can see the similarities of Adolf Hitler and Mr Erdolf, this country will self-destruct, its only a matter of time

      • Parthenon Returns

        God willing!!!

        • TRNC TRNC

          Keep dreaming.
          You will self destruct before we do…..Again!

          God willing

      • TRNC TRNC

        Funny you say that as it rings a bell.

        ROC self destruction was pre 1974 and you know it.

        Turkey wont go down…Well not in your life time for sure.
        So no jingle bells any time soon!

  • Niko

    Yes Mr Erdogan. Whatever you say!!!!

    Unfortunately we are not mindless Turks and what you say means nothing to any other country other than the Turkish muppets you are trying to get votes from.

    Let’s see how he faces the US when Exxon roles in !!!

    You are so interested in protecting the TCs and your invading Turks or is it that you want a share of the Spoils? I think its the latter, no?

    • The True Cypriot

      So your defence strategy is Exxon?

      What a bunch of deluded fools.

  • TasAndreas74

    The republic of Cyprus is of multicultural nature including Armenians Maronites European Russian Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots and many others that I haven’t mentioned and that’s the way to be in a civilized and modern society …
    That is the republic of Cyprus..

    • The True Cypriot

      Except that the GCs want sole ownership of that state on racial grounds.

      We will never accept that.

    • Kyrenia

      You forgot to mention that 37% of it’s territory is illegally occupied by Turkey!

  • ROC

    Turkey is an arrogant animal that has rabies, Since centuries their progression as a modern race of people I afraid is missing in their DNA, they are very much blinkered into using aggression and bulling to solve problems. They are a disposed race that is hated by nearly everyone in the world, this myth the Turks banter about they are liked because they are in Nato, is the only excuse they can come up with to counter the hates they is made towards them, countries like China, US,Russia see Turkey as to what she is, a nice whore on the block.

    • Harry

      Very true, and many more countries as well.

    • TRNC TRNC

      Dont you get tired of spreading Rumours!

  • Costas

    the Maronites, the Armenians are also co owners of Cyprus though they dont go crying about things

    • TRNC TRNC

      Says Costa who thinks his European!

  • Parthenon Returns

    In the names of King Alexander & King Leonidas what does it take for Greece to show some anger towards Turkey???
    Are threats in the Aegean not enough? Threats in Cyprus not enough? Abduction & imprisonment of 2 Greek soldiers in Thrace not enough???

    Time for Greece & Cyprus to act on my points immediately!!!

    1. Close all the crossings in Cyprus under a Security pretext. Only allow TCs with ROC, EU or British passports to cross.
    2. Issue international arrest warrants against all TC “MPs” for rebellion & sedition against the ROC
    3. Prosecute all Turkish airlines for infringing on the sovereignty of the ROC in EU & other courts
    4. Put pressure on Greece to severe all diplomatic & economic links with Turkey. Should have been done in 1974. Turkey has done this to Armenia!!!
    5. Bring 50,000 Greek soldiers to Cyprus with Air & Naval support.
    6. Issue a Navtex reserving the sea between N Cyprus & Turkey for Greek Navy live fire training.
    7. Put pressure on EU to impose severe sanctions on Turkey & block new Customs Agreement between EU & Turkey. Put 50% tariffs on holidays to Turkey.
    8. Block all Cruise ships heading to Turkey from using Greek territorial waters & forbid cruise ships from leaving Greek ports to go to Turkey.
    9. Close Greek National airspace to all civilian flights flying to or from a Turkish airport.
    10. Confront any Turkish drill ship that enters Cyprus EEZ & block its path.
    11. Guarantee EU that any new wave of migrants unleashed by Erdogan will be pushed back by the Greek Navy & Volunteer forces to Turkish shores.
    12. Upset the Turks by sending Greek troops on live fire exercises through “Turkish speaking” villages in Western Thrace.
    13. Challenge all Sports organisations & Companies that dare to organise events in our occupied lands.
    14. Be a nuisance to Turkey in every international event by bringing to attention of the hosts the continued war crimes being committed by Turkey.
    15. No new negotiations until TCs cancel their illegal UDI & remove their partionist flag from Pendathaktylos mountain.
    16. Abduct any Turkish soldiers that accidently cross into Greek or Cypriot territory. Then charge them with trumped up charges of espionage & put them in jail for 50 years.
    17. Withdraw Greek support from Turkey joining the EU.

    • Barry White

      Cut & Paste has a lot to answer for.

      • Leo

        What’s wrong with cut and paste?
        You must be a special kind of troll to complain about that.

    • cyprus observer

      I see your list increases each day. What might it be like at the end of April I wonder?

  • antonis/ac

    Drilling rights according to international law do not belong to ethnic communities within a state, but to the state itself; in this case the Republic of Cyprus. But the Turks do love to make their own rules and laws.

    • Gold51

      Erdogan changes the rules daily to suite his dictatorial conquest in the region.

      • antonis/ac

        A mad man out of control. See the latest, if you haven’t already saw them: “Turkey’s tyrant got even more despicable,” NY Post editorial, March 1; “Turkey’s New Foreign Policy is Hostage Taking,” by Nate Schenkkan, “Foreign Policy.” March 2.

        • The True Cypriot

          From a Greek racist, who supports Putin and Russia.

          What a odious poster you are.

          • Leo

            Odious, that’s rich coming from an illegal vagrant squatter.
            Erdogan wore out plenty of knee pads begging Putin for Mercy. You have a bad memory.

            • The True Cypriot

              I own you.

              • Leo

                You own sweet FA.
                PKK owns you, go to Afrin and seefor yourself.
                PKK is your daddy.

                • The True Cypriot

                  I own you.

            • ROC

              Leo, Turks seem to have a habit of being the biggest Hypocrites on this planet, this idiot is no exception

          • ROC

            Did you know that Turkey whore herself and bought ss400s , that means that Mr Adolf Erdogan brown nosed Pultins behind to get a deal, and you have the cheek to say we support Putin, I thought you were dumb, but it seems I underestimated you on how dumb you are

    • The True Cypriot

      We dispute your claim to this state.

      We co own this state and how dare you try and imply anything less.

      Even if we were 1% of the population, we still co own the state.

      • schrodinger’s cat

        ‘we dispute’ Exactly. You dispute this. Noone else. Does that give you some kind of clue?

        • The True Cypriot

          And no-one else has stopped us exercising our rights, you idiot.

          • Leo

            Where’s the moderator, you need moderating.

            • The True Cypriot

              Read your own posts.

            • The True Cypriot

              You called me “an illegal vagrant squatter” – how dare you.

              We will not put up with such vile racism from people like you,

              • Leo

                Go back to Mongolia then, calling you what you are isn’t racist, it’s called a FACT.

                • The True Cypriot

                  Its only taken me 30 minutes to draw out the racist bile from you.

                  Thanks for confirming your status as another Greek racist.

          • ROC

            Below is what the North will be, NO EU, No modern Turk, you be back to full veiled women following the man,

            When the Hula Sultan mosque in Nicosia opens its doors this year, it will be able to accommodate 3,000 worshippers. Many faithful will be settlers – mainland Turks brought in initially in the 1970s as part of efforts to “Turkify” the north.
            “Over 400 imams have been sent here as missionaries to target the children of settlers. Instead of English, lessons in Arabic and the Qur’an are being taught. Religion

      • MountainMan

        How can you co own a state, when you supposedly have your own state the TRNC? Unless of course you accept that your state is not legal under international law.

        • The True Cypriot

          I’ll put it this way.

          The Greeks claim all if Cyprus and the Greeks claim it is the sole owner of a state that legally we share.

          The division was caused by Enosis.

          Until WE agree otherwise, we claim all of what the Greeks claim.

          We do not accept that Greeks have sole ownership of Cyprus and that our rights are removed unless we capitulate to Greek terms.

          That is why we have been talking to the Greeks for 60 odd years.

          International law is not always consistently applied. Ask…

          – Crimea
          – Palestine
          – Tibet
          – Taiwan

          And you Greeks deal with all the countries that violated international law as you call it.

          Work it out.

          • Leo

            The Greeks don’t own Cyprus, they are from Greece a separate country.

            • The True Cypriot

              Greeks/Greek Cypriots – no difference to us.

              Same everything, even your anthem.

              Its like debating with zombies.

              • ROC

                Remember one thing, Turks are in masses, in IQ you will never match a greek.

              • Leo

                That’s why you are stupid, you don’t even know right from wrong.

                • The True Cypriot

                  I know what EOKA scum you support put us through.

        • ROC

          The TRNC is a fake as Rolex watch being sold in a street market in Afghanistan

      • Parthenon Returns

        The UN fully recognises the ROC as the only legitimate state on the Island. If you have any problems with this take it up with the UN.

      • Leo

        You co inhabit, like the other minorities on this island, they were equal to you, but you wanted TAKSIM, separation, know that you have it you want from the RoC, guess what, you will get sweet FA.

        • The True Cypriot

          In 1963, we had zero

          By 1974, your EOKA dogs were wiping us out

          in 2018, we have 38%

          You keep on and we may take more.

          ELAM lives in idiots like you and we will never bow to Greek racism.

          • Leo

            First of all we are not Greek, we are Cypriots.
            EOKA was disbanded months before Independence in 1960.
            The only dogs wiping you out was your brothers, the TMT and Turkish Special Forces.

            • The True Cypriot

              So EOKA did not exist from 1960-74?

              What are you on, EOKA supporter?

              Overdone the ouzo tonight??????????

              • Leo

                Ouzo is a drink from Greece, we aren’t Greeks.
                EOKA B was here, the answer to the TMT and Turkish Special Forces, who were running around Cyprus killing Turk Cypriots and blowing up mosques and other TC buildings to orchestrate an invasion from the genocidal maniacs, your brothers.

                • The True Cypriot

                  And you want us to live under you?

                  Stick to Elam, boy.

            • Sonar

              They were active 1963, they were actively threatening the population, any Greek found being too friendly with turk were payed a visit, this encompassed employment, credit, social interactions, yes TMT did the same, we lived next door to good people from the other side of the community. We played in each other house as children do, both house holds had a visit and thing were never the same.

              • Leo

                EOKA was disbanded, even before independence, 31st of March 1959.

          • ROC

            And per norm ,the uncivilzed Turkey that would sell its own mother for an advantage is wiping out the native Tcs from Cyprus, I seen no other country on this planet that would stoop so low as to wipe out its own brothers and sisters, except Turkey.

            “It is not only that Turkish Cypriots have become a minority in their own country, they are now trying to replace the secular education system with religious schools,” said Elcil.

        • Zakos

          If we get sweet FA nor do you,

          • Leo

            Who’s going to stop us?

            • The True Cypriot

              duhhhhhhh…….goading us again?

      • ROC

        You own nothing, you occupy it by force, that not owning it.

        • TRNC TRNC

          May the force be with…..Us!

      • cyprus observer

        It has already been agreed by just about everyone that all legitimate co owners of the state will share in its revenues.

        • The True Cypriot

          We do not agree that the GCs can unilaterally act on our behalf.

  • Gold51

    It really is time Turkey was carved up if peace in the region is to prevail.
    It’s becoming stifling listening to this madmans.
    The war mongering despot dictator is completely MAD !!, he should be certified. Allowing him to wield so much militery power and be part of “Nato” is insane.!
    Two years ago we all wondered just how much longer this nutcase will remain in power. Since then he’s become a schizophrenic.
    Something must be done, he’s become mentally unstable to be ignored.

    • TRNC TRNC

      Why dont you get the none existing ROC navy out there to confront Turkey!?

      The true reality of the situation is….Slippery ROC tried to rob TC once again.
      And its all come on top now right!?

      Thanks to Turkey our rights are to be restored.
      And mad people needs a reality check.
      Gold 51 you need a reality check.
      Were you Sectioned?
      Or is your leader sectioned?

      Listen to Erdogans words!lol

      • Leo

        We have the World on our side, the Greeks can wipe out your navy in less than one hour.

        • The True Cypriot

          You could not wipe a window you clown.

          • Leo

            Hahahahaha, keep saying that.
            Greece has so many unsinkable aircraft carriers, you have zero chance against them.

            • The True Cypriot

              If Greece was as strong as Turkey, there would be zero Turks or TCs left.

              Keep amusing yourself.

              • Parthenon Returns

                Rubbish. We are not barbarians!!!
                When the Turks forced out the remaining Greeks of Istanbul in 1955 there was no retaliation against W Thrace Turks!!!!
                Indeed W Thrace Turks are very proud to be Greek citizens.

                • The True Cypriot

                  You were barbaric HERE in Cyprus.

                  And I repeat, You Greek hate all Turks.

      • Harry

        Ignorant fool you are.

      • ROC

        Have you ever got the balls to confront a Native TC?, because you do know they despise you, you came over to Cyprus. as an illegal your fake title does not impress anyone, mostly the real Tc, which is not you.

    • Les

      Hey Gold – this whole region is full of madmen – haven’t you noticed?

  • Γιώργος Τσούκαλος

    Που πελλό τζιαι μου μιτσή μαθαίνεις την αλήθκεια…

    There I said it!

    • Leo

      You said it wrong say it again.

  • TRNC TRNC

    Well done Erdogan.
    I hope the ROC finally understands they cant have it all or be in control of the island and its resources

    Long live Turkey.

    • Leo

      …in hell.

      • TRNC TRNC

        In Cyprus.

        • Leo

          You will never be let back into Cyprus, you can rot in your pseudo state, the “TRNC”.

    • Gold51

      You must be an illegal Anatolian squatter with NO morals to support such a vicious lunatic. The hallmark of a moronic Quovac

  • Evergreen

    It is very clear!

    • Leo

      What is?

  • Jeremy Rigg

    I am only surprised that the GC’s are surprised.

    • Kyrenia

      We are not surprised. It’s like saying you are surprised that one day you are going to die. Cyprus should practise it’s rights as a sovereign nation regardless of Turkey.

  • Kyrenia

    Short of a miracle, there will never be a just solution to the Cyprus problem as Turkey will never budge from it’s stance. The gas is just another ploy for Turkey to hammer it’s position on the wider issue. We should just sell the rights of the gas field to Israel!

    • TRNC TRNC

      Is the TRNC rights also going to be sold?

      Your flogging a dead horse without the the Consent of the Turks.
      Israel will not want to get involved in the Cyprob.

      • Kyrenia

        18% is yours.

        • Leo

          Was, they opted out, they shall get nothing from the RoC.

          • The True Cypriot

            We opted out of nothing.

            You Greeks are clearly yearning for more trouble.

            • Leo

              You wanted partition, TAKSIM, now you have it you want something from a different state, the state of the RoC. You Turks are clearly a joke.
              “You Greeks are clearly yearning for more trouble”
              What are you going to do, from your armchair, rant and rave lol.

              • The True Cypriot

                When we agree formal partition and the 1960 treaties are abolished, you will get what is agreed with us, and us likewise.

                Until then, this place remains disputed, divided and subject to further tension.

                We will not bow to Greek games any more.

                • Leo

                  What’s this got to do with the Greeks?

                  • The True Cypriot

                    Leo – you need to see what I am doing.

                    You and many others hurl insults at us – you called me an illegal vagrant squatter.

                    I am rhino hard skinned and I dish out as good as I get.

                    So when I compare GCs to Greeks, I know it might irritate a few of you.

                    That is how WE feel.

                    Want a civilsed debate? Make a sensible point.

                    If you want to perpetuate the same gobshite we suffer, do so.

                    Frankly we don’t care, but we will treat you as you treat us.

                    The Greeks are entwined in this dispute and it is fair game we raise their involvement.

        • The True Cypriot

          So you claim – be careful as greed cost you dearly last time

    • Les

      There is more of a probability that GC will join Greece due to strong language, religion and cultural similarities than North Cyprus. The Turkish and Greek Cypriots were never together as one. Unification will never happen!

    • The True Cypriot

      What “rights”

  • Douglas

    This last minute stance by Turkey seems to have taken everyone by surprise.

    • Kyrenia

      How can anyone be surprised by Turkey? Snakes!

      • TRNC TRNC

        It more like the other way around.

        • Leo

          You are a brainwashed troll.

          • The True Cypriot

            ….and you write as if you are an ELAM/EOKA rat.

            Are you?

            • Leo

              Hahahaha, that’s the only thing Turks invented, ELAM.

              • The True Cypriot

                You Greeks invented Golden Dawn, EOKA, ELAM, ENOSIS, Akritas….

                Not us.

                • Leo

                  No illegal invasion = no ELAM, and no EOKA B.

      • Douglas

        I meant other EU Countries and the top EU Presidents they seem to have taken it all by surprise and their response to Erdogan is to say the least pathetic.

  • mustafa balci

    I hate erdogan but if gc think they own everything they are very much mistaken this has been their mentality since 1960s to them tc dont exist and I think their playing with fire again that will cause more suffering on people of this island

    • costazim

      Name a country in the world that does recognise Northern Cyprus.

      • mustafa balci

        It does not matter Taiwan is not recognised we tc still have rights on this island you gc are pushing your luck again and this will bring disaster to this island

        • costazim

          TIck tock

          • mustafa balci

            We will see usual gc attitude this was same thing in 1974

            • costazim

              Possibly…we will know soon enoug.

            • Leo

              It was 1963 earlier make your mind up.

      • Evergreen

        Who cares.Does Taiwan care?

      • TRNC TRNC

        Name a country in the world what dont know the TRNC is there and exist.

        You can not have the passport to enjoy the resources because the ROC is Recognised and the TRNC is not.

        Thats no excuse to rob others of there rights.

        • Leo

          You wanted taksim, you have zero rights in Cyprus.

          • divadi bear

            Leo
            You are talking rubbish !!

            • Leo

              How did you work that out?

          • TRNC TRNC

            Waste of space you are.

            • Leo

              Am I, I think that the “TRNC” is a waste of space.
              You wanted TAKSIM, and know that you have it you want our gas, guess what you are getting sweet FA.

              • TRNC TRNC

                Since when was it your gas?
                Cyprus has never been yours si how can the resources of it br yours.
                You still dont own it. yet your ranting and raving wanting something what’s not yours.

                • Leo

                  Never been ours? We have lived here for over 14,000 years.

                  • TRNC TRNC

                    Yeah as our servants.

                    • Leo

                      Only since 1571.

                • Leo

                  We own Cyprus, you own sweet FA.

                  • TRNC TRNC

                    Ok thats great.

                    So why is it when you look over mountains to the North from larnaca there is a TRNC flag ?
                    If it should nt be there as your the owners then why dont you go and remove it?
                    I bet i know the answer why you can’t !!lol

              • The True Cypriot

                You watch us prove you wrong.

                • Leo

                  I’m waiting and watching.

                  • The True Cypriot

                    Unless we agree, you get nothing.

          • The True Cypriot

            You wanted Enosis and you now have partition and our big nasty brother on your doorstep.

            Well done you.

            • TRNC TRNC

              Spot on

        • divadi bear

          TRNC
          You talk as if the Cypriots in the North don’t get a passport. They get a passport for the Republic of Cyprus and within it is written TURKISH CYPRIOT ! My mother had a normal British passport but she was very proud to be Scottish ! So inside her passport her nationality was written: Nationality: Scottish. Just like the inside of the ROC passports where nationality Turkish Cypriot is written 🙂 I don’t find anything wrong with that.

          • TRNC TRNC

            What has your response got to do with my statement.

            Your response is totally insignificant and irrelevant to my statement.

            Perhaps you need your glasses to respond to correct person!

    • Kyrenia

      You want half despite being 18% of the population. Who’s being unreasonable?

      • TRNC TRNC

        Who came up with 18%?

        • Kyrenia

          God. Or Allah. Or Darwin’s theory of evolution. It’s fact. Unless you count the illegal settlers.

          • TRNC TRNC

            Your not Answering the Question.

            I ask you for the last time.
            Who came up with 18%?
            And why 18% and not 50% as we are joint owners of the island

            Or you can Zip it.

            • Kyrenia

              Co owners in a federal republic yes. Not as it stands now. You forfeit your rights by collaborating with the aggressor. As it stands you are illegal squatters.

              • TRNC TRNC

                And i guess your the legal Squatters right?

                The trouble is with you is that it is hard for you to accept we are the True Owners of Cyprus.
                It was our people who gave blood for the island by taking off the Venetians. whilst GC were the Slaves of the cyprus.

                Had ut not of been for the british you be no different the a Homeless nation.

                Who feels like the second class citizen now?

                • Leo

                  You gave your blood?, what about the 80,000 Greek Cypriots you slaughtered to gain control of Cyprus?

                  • Parthenon Returns

                    Dont be silly. Turks never kill civilians. They are always the victims!! Dont you know this? Sarcasm intended.
                    Even in Afrin they have not killed a single civilian despite bombing towns & villages.

                  • TRNC TRNC

                    What about them ?

                    War means loss of life .
                    What did you think?
                    Your going to war to hold hands and sing a song?
                    May as well have a PicNic whilst your there.!

                    • Leo

                      It was an illegal invasion, you are an illegal squatter.
                      The Greek Cypriots were UNARMED, civilians.

                    • TRNC TRNC

                      Ahhhhh here we go again crying victim!

                      You managed to find the arms to Carve up the TC prior to the so called invasion!

                    • The True Cypriot

                      First lesson – do not pick a fight you cannot win.

                      Second lesson – if you do and you lose, learn the lessons.

                      You Greeks seem to do neither.

                    • Leo

                      You are confused. How did those GC’s pick a fight, you invaded Cyprus, not the other way round, you are just genocidal maniac freaks.

                  • The True Cypriot

                    80,000?????

                    Have you been running the Greek economy?

                    • Leo

                      Greeks come from Greece, we are Greek speaking Cypriots, and you belong in Mongolia.

              • The True Cypriot

                You are not the republic -we dispute your attempted theft.

                You have been warned.

                • Leo

                  What are you going to do?

                  • The True Cypriot

                    You need to be more worried about Turkey than me!

                    • Leo

                      I’m not worried about you nor Turkey, you are slight irritants, and something to be mocked at.

                    • The True Cypriot

                      So why are you here whining about Turkey??

                    • Leo

                      Show me where?

            • ROC

              You are an illegal peasant you contribute nothing to Cyprus only draw on the resources of others, An indigenous TC said to be once when I ask him about Anatolian in Cyprus, his answer was ” they are leeches” his words not mine,

              • TRNC TRNC

                Look who came out the cage!
                Your cage must of bèen rattled.

                Welcome!
                Ok…What have contributed to cyprus?
                Infact what have ypu contributed to the EU?

                Your broke and your still waffling man.

          • The True Cypriot

            Anyone we allow into the TRNC is legal.

            As you have done with all the migrants into the south.

        • The True Cypriot

          They demand 100%.

          Elam is driving their culture.

      • mustafa balci

        No I did not say half at all i think 1960 agreement should be the base or pre 1974 population ratio

      • The True Cypriot

        Agree a deal – we are very reasonable.

        Your demand for it all may well cost you at least half.

  • costazim

    As Northern Cyprus is an illegitimate state,recognised only by Turkey,what International laws is this dictator referring to.
    The great hope right now is that the International community will now take a stance and possible action and settle the Cyprus problem once and for all.
    As for chasing off ExxonMobil and the Americans…..well I hope that happenshe because that should result in repercussions.
    Greece can’t react it would be suicide.

    • mustafa balci

      And you stole this roc from tc in 1963

      • costazim

        Rock?dove you mean the island?I don’t understand what you mean,but then again neither do your. ..1963?God knows

        • mustafa balci

          You kicked us out roc in 1963

          • Gold51

            What a load of B.S.. The politician walked away and never came back.

          • Leo

            You wanted TAKSIM, separation, you walked out you have no rights in Cyprus.

            • mustafa balci

              Really you lot wanted enosis that’s cause of all the problems on this island i don’t think you know anything you lot never in million years wanted independence every gc should know this

              • Leo

                You should have thought of that before you moved to Cyprus. Too late now.

                • The True Cypriot

                  We will never leave – watch the mongols carefully, EOKA boy.

                  • Leo

                    EOKA, ELAM, is that the best that you can come up with?
                    You will never come back to Cyprus.

                    • TRNC TRNC

                      No but it was the best you had.
                      Until Turkey came along and neutralized them!

            • The True Cypriot

              In your dreams, EOKA boy.

              • Leo

                TAKSIM = PARTITION

          • costazim

            I’m not from there but have studied history. Now you and I both know that when it comes to atrocities. ……..

            .

            • mustafa balci

              And like murata sandallar kofunye and many others

              • Leo

                Don’t forget the blanket bombing using Napalm, the cause of Sandalar and Kofinou. You have a selective memory, Greek Cypriots have been very tolerant of you since 1571, serving under you in dhimmitude, even after the genocide of July 1821, were 60 plus villages were wiped from the face of the earth by Turkish troops.

            • The True Cypriot

              Whose history have you studied?

              The Greeks take zero responsibility for anything.

    • The True Cypriot

      So an oil company will take away our rights?

      Is that your great hope, you joke?

      • Leo

        What rights, you have no rights.

        • The True Cypriot

          So you hope..

          We have done with talking to you lot.

          Our rights are legally established and we will use all means required to protect them.

          • Leo

            “Legally established” only in your head.

            • The True Cypriot

              The Greek Cypriots own Cyprus?

              In your head.

              • Leo

                We do you don’t.

                • The True Cypriot

                  The world is littered with delusional idiots.

  • Fevzi Ogelman

    An undisputed rule of nature is ‘Why do people do what they want? Because they CAN.’ Why did the US topple Saddam Hussein? Because they COULD. Why is Russia in Syria? Because they Can. The justice is immaterial. One might say Russia is losing men and materials in Syria even though the situation there was of absolutely no risk to her security back home. To come back to the EastMed, too bad for the Greek Cypriots that Erdogan has taken up the matter of joint benefit of the gas to show minnow Cyprus that they can’t go it alone. Being sovereign, the only recognised part of Cyprus, a member of the UN, EU counts for nothing. Why is Erdo doing it, because he CAN. If the GCs had any sense they would fall in line, otherwise, they will lose again.

    • As brutally straight as your comment is, it’s true. Because he can at the moment

    • geecee

      So you’re saying that Cyprus should just bend over and sing to Turkey’s tune because their army dwarves Cyprus’ one? Even though they have no right in doing so (well, except from their own POV)?

    • costazim

      Until they actually can’t but try to unknowingly. That never ends well and nor did anyone end well who shared the same warmongering rhetoric as erdogan. This will not take long to resolve itself.

  • Adalet Kılıcı

    Instead of pretending to own Cyprus, GC’s should try and treat the co owners with respect and as partners. You’re not going to be allowed to get away with it.
    You can run and cry to whoever you like. Nobody is going to fight for you.

    • costazim

      Co-owners?
      The unrecognised,illegitimate invaders.This will be a step to far for Turkey.The French and Americans will not fight for Cyprus,of course they won’t.
      They will though fight for gas.
      Very interesting.

  • Leonidas48

    No one can we really surprised. Erdogan is a dictator and imperialist. It`s time to find strong and influencal partners. It`s time to force the EU to set a red line for him.

    • Fevzi Ogelman

      The EU is helpless in this matter, no one is going to fight for you. The UN chief has said that the gas is for the benefit of both communities. Why should anyone fight so that you have all for yourself?

      • divadi bear

        Fevzi.
        I agree with you. It’s time to get that written as a contract and NO ONE must dispute it ! But the North must also “do it’s bit” in getting it out and pay also for the LNG ! They must not expect to get all the goodies without working for them. And THERE lies the problem !!!

  • divadi bear

    Erdogan does not own the East Mediterranean and countries around the perimeter of the East Med.should stand up and tell him so. Little Hitler !!!

    • mustafa balci

      What about tc

      • Leo

        Who?

      • divadi bear

        mustafa
        unfortunately the North of Cyprus has not yet gained recognition as being a “country”.

        • mustafa balci

          This is not about being recognised it’s about rights of tc i personally do t give a sh..t about recognition now don’t hide behind so called roc and steale tc rights

          • divadi bear

            mustafa
            I can assure you I am not concerned about “Rights”, I as a German retiree on this island I have my Rights and no nonsense ! Look at the Caribbean Island of St Maarten; half owned by France and the other half owned by Holland. Everyone is happy and contented there Neither one wants to take the other half away. Why can’ Cyprus be the same ?

  • David Hill

    So the trnc can do as it pleases and stuff everyone else. Erdoggys henchmen will look after their backs and do their own drilling. Sod off to all the maritime and mandatory rules covering disputed waters. UN, European and International sanctions ?

  • Rächer

    Erdogan is not a warmonger despite the protestations of the usual Greek ultra nationalist super patriots. What he is doing is asserting the rightful claim of the TRNC as co owners of the island.
    What he is saying is; don’t treat the island as if you’re the owners!
    By the way; where is the lard mountain that was being very mouthy a few weeks ago? Hmm, he must be at the dinner table, stuffing his ugly fat face.

    • divadi bear

      Raecher: You are wrong, Erdogan IS warmongering !!! The “owner” of Cyprus is not Turkey; it is the country who invaded the North of Cyprus illegally !! He Erdogan, has no jurisdiction here ! The island of Cyprus is owned by the Cypriots and is a member of the EU. The fact that the majority speak Greek does not make it part of Greece ! Cyprus is a fully independent republic. Would you call Austria part of Germany just because the national language of Austria is German !?

      • Adalet Kılıcı

        The Greeks C’s treated the TC’s as second class citizen from day one. Now they’re acting as the sole owners and rightful owners of the island. They tried to ethnically cleanse the island.
        They’re not paying for the exploration; they haven’t got a cent to their name. The oil companies are paying for it and they will reap the benefits. We want the benefits and part of the deal from the start either as co owners or joint owners as two mini states.
        This has nothing to do with Erdogan. We can’t enforce our rights so what to do? He’s doing it for us!

        • Leo

          Greek Cypriots were under dhimmitude for over 350 years you hypocrite.

    • Leo

      Cyprus isn’t Greek. Greeks come from Greece, what sort of a troll are you?

