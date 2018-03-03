Get up and start your way to the future

All you entrepreneurs out there, listen up. The largest entrepreneurship event in Europe will take place in Nicosia on Wednesday, and it may just give you the push and latest information you need to start or grow your business.

The Startup Europe Week, with the theme The Fourth Industrial Revolution: How Blockchain Technology and Crypto Currencies are Disrupting our Life, will run from 5.30pm until 8.30pm at the University of Nicosia, Unesco Theatre. Nicosia is just one of the 300 plus cities that will be taking part in this initiative that aims at helping entrepreneurs grow and thrive all over the world by presenting the support available to entrepreneurs in their particular city and region.

The conference will look at how Blockchain technology is disrupting our life, as well as how we can buy and store cryptocurrencies, what an Initial Coin Offering is and what the implications for Cyprus are. The event will consist of talks on the local startup ecosystem and tools for entrepreneurs, with the main event focusing on the upcoming phenomenon of blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies.

After the conference, you will also have the chance to network with the speakers.

The event is co-organised by HJS Insurance and Global Shapers Nicosia and powered by the University of Nicosia (the first university in the world for Blockchain Education). Together, these three institutions invite all interested in learning about these new methods to attend, listen and experience what the future holds.

The event is free, but online registration is required via www.f6s.com/sew18nicosia.

Startup Europe Week Nicosia – Blockchain & Cryptos

Conference for entrepreneurs on the phenomenon of Blockchain technology and Cryptocurrencies. March 7. University of Nicosia Unesco Theatre. 5.30pm-8.30pm. Free. In English. Register on www.f6s.com/sew18nicosia