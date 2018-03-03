Iran calls on US, Europe to scrap nuclear arms

March 3rd, 2018 Middle East, World 2 comments

Iran calls on US, Europe to scrap nuclear arms

While Iran has accepted curbs on its nuclear work - which it says is for purely peaceful purposes - it has repeatedly refused to discuss its missile programme, something the United States and the Europeans have called for

Iran will not negotiate over its ballistic missiles until the United States and Europe dismantle their nuclear weapons, a top Iranian military official said on Saturday, keeping up the Islamic republic’s tough stance on the issue.

While Iran has accepted curbs on its nuclear work – which it says is for purely peaceful purposes – it has repeatedly refused to discuss its missile programme, something the United States and the Europeans have called for.

“The condition for negotiating Iran’s missiles is the destruction of the nuclear weapons and long-range missiles of the United States and Europe,” Iranian Armed Forces spokesman Masoud Jazayeri was quoted by the state news agency IRNA as saying.

Iran says its missile programme is defensive because of its deterrent nature, and that it is not related to Tehran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers which led to the lifting of sanctions against the country.

European powers and Iran have started talks over Tehran’s role in the Middle East and will meet again this month in Italy as part of efforts to prove to US President Donald Trump that they are meeting his concerns over the 2015 nuclear deal.

Print Friendly
  • #’~A*[email protected](>NRmm]w?dU4v!=^%

    Iran’s demand is right, of course, but incomplete because the demand should also apply to Israel, esp. to Israel. But its demand is idealistic because none of the nuclear powers will ever give up their nuclear weapons. The only time that will happen is when the world is completely destroyed by a global nuclear war.

    Nevertheless, on Thursday Putin made a very important statement in his address to the Federal Assembly:

    Any use of nuclear weapons against Russia or its allies, weapons of short, medium or any range at all, will be considered as a nuclear attack on this country. Retaliation will be immediate, with all the attendant consequences.”

    Neither the US nor Israel can therefore attack Iran without risking a global nuclear war, so Iran need not worry about ZioUS aggression.

  • Evergreen

    Rightly so.

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close