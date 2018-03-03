KYP chief named head of President’s diplomatic office

March 3rd, 2018 Cyprus 2 comments

Chief of the Cyprus Intelligence Service (KYP) Kyriacos Kouros will also be taking on the role of head of the President’s Diplomatic Office, according to an official announcement.

According to the announcement from President Nicos Anastasiades’ office, the position opened up, after former government spokesman Nikos Christodoulides was named foreign minister.

The announcement added that Kouros would be taking on the duties as head of the office along with all his other duties.

Kouros became the Chief of KYP in 2015, after former head Andreas Pentaras resigned following allegations that KYP had apparently purchased phone surveillance tech from a manufacturer with a poor reputation among privacy advocates.

  • almostbroke

    Another ‘yes ‘ man taking over from the previous incumbent who was a professional ‘ass licker ‘

  • Veritas

    Is there a similar case at present, in any other democratic society?
    I don’t think this is a healthy combination at all.

