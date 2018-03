A Kurdish man was arrested after attempting to enter the state-controlled areas from the occupied areas in Nicosia on Saturday, police said.

The man was arrested after he jumped over the Venetian Walls in the old town by Paphos gate at approximately 2:30pm, police said. A park in the north sits directly on top of the walls in the centre of Nicosia, overlooking the Republic.

Police also told CNA that the man is being questioned.

He was arrested on the charge of illegal entry.