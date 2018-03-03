Nadal pulls out of Indian Wells, Miami with injury

March 3rd, 2018 ATP & WTA Tours, Sport, Tennis 0 comments

Nadal pulls out of Indian Wells, Miami with injury

This marks the latest setback for the Spaniard, who has not competed since retiring from his quarter-final against Croatia's Marin Cilic at the Australian Open and recently lost the world number one ranking to Roger Federer

Rafael Nadal has pulled out of the Indian Wells and Miami Open tournaments after aggravating the leg injury that forced him out of the Australian Open in January, the Spanish world number two said on Friday.

Nadal, a three-times winner at Indian Wells and five-times finalist at Miami, suffered his latest setback during a training session on Tuesday that forced him to pull out of this week’s Mexican Open in Acapulco.

“Unfortunately, the injury I suffered in Acapulco before starting the tournament is in the same area as the one suffered in Melbourne,” Nadal said on his Facebook page. “I won’t be able to play in Miami or Indian Wells as I need to recover.

“It was very painful to retire from Acapulco and it’s very hard as well to not play in the USA. I will miss you and I will do everything that’s possible to be back there in 2019.”

This marks the latest setback for the 31-year-old Spaniard, who has not competed since retiring from his quarter-final against Croatia’s Marin Cilic in Melbourne and recently lost the world number one ranking to Roger Federer.

The BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells begins next week while the Miami Open follows two weeks later.

Nadal is the second high-profile player in as many days to withdraw from the tournaments as former world number three Stan Wawrinka said his recovery from a persistent knee injury would keep him from competing at both events.

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close