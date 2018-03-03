Paphos police investigate rape claim (updated)

A 24-year-old woman reported to police she was raped outside a club in Paphos early on Saturday morning, the police said.

According to the British woman’s testimony, she was at club in Kato Paphos where she met a man at around 3:30am.

She said that at approximately 4:45am she left the club with the man and went to an area behind the club, where he proceeded to sexually assault her against her will.

The man is described as being approximately 20 to 25 years of age, thin, and 1.75 metres tall, with light brown hair. Police are also expected to examine CCTV footage from the area, in an effort to identify the man.

According to medical examiner Nicholas Charalambous’ report, following his examination of the woman, he found abrasions on her back and bottom.

Paphos police are continuing their investigations, an announcement said.

