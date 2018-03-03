Refugee asks for compensation to be paid from Turkey’s EU aid

March 3rd, 2018

Ramon's clinic was located in the Famagusta region

A Greek Cypriot has appealed to the Council of Europe (CoE)’s Committee of Ministers for compensation owed to him by Turkey for a property he lost during the Turkish invasion of 1974 be deducted from aid funds the latter receives to host EU refugees.

The man, Dinos Ramon, requested the action over compensation of €450,000 awarded in damages by the European Court of Human Rights.

The property in question was a 32-room clinic Ramon, a chiropractor, owned in the Famagusta district village of Boghaz.

He was 37 years old when he was forced to abandon his property and flee to the southern part of Cyprus, during the Turkish invasion, and since then has been unable to gain access to or use his property, the Cyprus News Agency reported.

He turned to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) as part of the Xenides-Arestis group of cases and won. However, eight years later, Ankara still hasn’t paid the damages awarded.

In view of the forthcoming meeting of the Committee of Ministers, between March 13 and 15, 2018 in Strasbourg, 81-year old Ramon sent a letter through his lawyer, Achilleas Demetriades, asking for a solution.

According to the letter, all EU member states are also members of the Committee of Ministers and in fact they command a majority.

The applicant notes that Turkey is to receive assistance or aid from the EU to the tune of €3 billion in relation to the refugees in its territory. Furthermore, he points that he is also a refugee, with his home and property being in the territory of Cyprus under the effective control of Turkey.

“Therefore, the Applicant suggests that an interim resolution is adopted by the Committee of Ministers requesting Member States of the EU and/ or the EU Commission deduct the amount of the just satisfaction awarded to the applicant, namely €450,000 plus interest and costs from the amount of the said assistance or aid,” it added.

According to the letter, the compensation will satisfy Turkey’s unconditional obligation set out in a number of interim resolutions made by the Committee of Ministers.

  • Les

    Sure – the EU is going to step in and compensate this 81 year old for his clinic. The EU did nothing (never even commented) on the move to block the drill ship but for sure they will compensate the villager who had his clinic taken away form him. Tooo funny

  • Joe Smith

    Good idea

  • Douglas

    I hope the EU show strong leadership in support of this request,Turkish Government should respect EU Law outcomes especially as they are trying to join.

  • Jeremy Rigg

    I just love optimistic people.

    • MountainMan

      When there is very little hope all one has left is optimism .One assumes that you have never been in a similar position to this gentlemen.

  • Evergreen

    Interesting!

