Russian businessman gains Cypriot citizenship

March 3rd, 2018 Cyprus, featured 29 comments

Russian businessman gains Cypriot citizenship

Oleg Deripaska

Well-known Russian businessman Oleg Deripaska has received a Cypriot passport as part of the government’s scheme to allow investors to obtain citizenship, The Guardian reported on Saturday.

Deripaska is an aluminium magnate and reportedly has connections to US President Donald Trump’s former campaign manager Paul Manafort.

Deripaska’s application for Cypriot citizenship under the investment scheme was approved last year.

Citizenship was also offered to another Russian national and shareholder in the Bank of Cyprus, Viktor Vekselberg, who is reported to have turned down the offer, with his spokesman saying he only has Russian citizenship.

Deripaska and Vekselberg appeared on another list issued by the US Treasury in January of oligarchs close to Vladimir Putin. Deripaska has denied claims that he served as a back channel between the Kremlin and the Trump campaign, as an investigation by the special counsel Robert Mueller into possible collusion continues.

The Cypriot documents seen by the Guardian show Deripaska’s first attempt to become a Cypriot citizen was unsuccessful.

On this occasion, Deripaska was asked to resubmit his case because of a preliminary inquiry into his affairs in Belgium. The inquiry was subsequently dropped in 2016.

Cyprus has given citizenship to 1,685 foreign investors since 2008 – many from the former Soviet Union, and from China, Iran and Saudi Arabia – and 1,651 members of their families.

The finance ministry has previously said it carries out stringent checks on all citizenship by investment applications, with funds required to undergo money laundering controls by a Cypriot bank. Cyprus is not the only EU country to have granted citizenship to high net-wealth Russians.

The investment scheme for citizenship was launched in September 2016.

The European commission launched an inquiry last year into citizenship-by-investment programmes in the EU. The outcome is expected to be revealed later this year.

Cyprus, along with Malta, is one of the countries under scrutiny. “Cyprus is the biggest European investor in Russia and a great number of Russian nationals acquired Cypriot passports. The point is that Cyprus, like other countries, is not just selling its passport. It is marketing European citizenship,” Portuguese MEP Ana Gomes has said.

Print Friendly
  • Evergreen

    Money seems to be the only criteria for grant of cypriot passpports now. Sad.

    • ROC

      Russian= rich, investment, no strain on the Govn’t

      Illegal Anatolian= illegal, poor. massive strain on resources.

      • almostbroke

        Are you the ‘fish and chip man ‘ from London ? Or the vodka drinker who wants to know where everyone lives ?

  • spitimou

    I was told last week that a foreign national has had his numerous properties on a golf resort repossessed by the bank. I wonder if he had citizenship, would it be revoked ?

  • costaskarseras

    Cyprus is not doing anything that is not common practice and is not regulated by the powerful countries which promote the neoliberal principle of free movement of capital. Countries like Cyprus don’t have a say but if they get in the way of these powerful interests they have the means to punish them as was the case with the infamous “haircut”

    According to the Guardian. “The little-known immigration arrangement provided British residency in exchange for a £2m investment. Now a fraud case involving a Kazakh billionaire has shed light on how 3,000 wealthy people entered the country under the scheme – WITH NO HOME OFFICE CHECKS.

    The immigration scheme is known as a “golden visa”. Officially called a “Tier 1 investor” visa in the UK, the scheme gives individuals residency in exchange for investing £2m in UK bonds or shares through a bank, with applicants eligible for indefinite leave to remain, and even full citizenship, after five years. That is, unless they can stump up more cash: those offering £5m can settle after three years, and those with £10m after just two.

    Because the original investment is returned to the applicant along with any interest accrued, the state technically makes a loss on each visa.” Beat that if you can Cyprus.
    This policy has a chain effect on the house prices and causes home shortages and many people sleep rough in this cold weather whilst many flats and houses owned by foreign so-called investors remain empty.

    Whilst the Soviet Union existed, this huge wealth, which has been leaving Russia and the other former Soviet States, was used for the wellbeing of the people and not for the benefit of the modern Croesus.

    • almostbroke

      Costas – get a grip ! It’s your former commie friends who have become wealthy and now looking for somewhere to hide it . Britain with 60,million people may have 3000 ‘investors ‘ while Cyprus has less than a million people and over 1600 ‘investors ‘ perspectives ‘ Costa and besides Teresa May , unlike President A , is not using the family lawyer office to ‘facilitate ‘ so called ‘investors ‘ to make a shed load of money for the family business !

  • Les

    I worked with Vexelburg in the 90’s. Congratulations Cyprus! You are now amongst the most corrupt and dangerous people on the planet. All they want is an EU passport – they have no desire to be an good law abiding citizen.

  • Geogrge

    Great, we need more manpower. Russian Soldiers should be in CypRUS, President Assad is more secure than we are!

  • almostbroke

    1685 ‘investors ‘ wonder how many of them were ‘facilitated ‘ by President ‘As lawyer office, as his developer son in law can offer properties , a fair tranche of the business I should imagine !

  • Mr. Poopybutthole

    Granting European citizenship to such lowlife hooker-banging scumbags like Deripaska seems to a part of national Cypriot pride.

  • AKi77

    That’s what happens when CTO doesn’t give a proportion of the tourism advertising pie to the Guardian.

    • gentlegiant161

      I don’t think their worried about a few bob from CTO , Guardian is one of the guild of investigative journalism.
      They do what it says on the tin not what their told by a tinpot.

  • Neroli

    Straight out of the Guardian! And a bit late!

  • disqus_qVKPczqCH5

    All that money, and is that a casio he is wearing on his wrist ???

    • SuzieQ

      And everyone (including me) scrolls up to have a look!

  • Colin Evans

    And I was silly enough to think that we had enough ‘business men’ of our own.

    • ROC

      these people give much to the economy its nothing new so why your surprised all countries around the world do it.

      • Colin Evans

        It would appear that ‘tongue in cheek’ is not understood by you!

        • Evergreen

          Exactly😂😃😃😃

      • Les

        ROC – once again you demonstrate your ignorance. Cyprus has a bad reputation globally. It is seen as a place where ‘dirty’ money is parked. And now you give them a passport …. is this what you are proud as a Greek Cypriot? No one anywhere needs to be a ‘citizen’ in order to invest.

        • gentlegiant161

          Les there are two ROCs, one is the fish and chip shop owner in London,
          You’ve got the other newèr one who drinks vodka and wants to know where everyone lives…. don’t tell him pike!

          • Les

            ROC is an interesting person – hates and berates his fellow TC countrymen but believes letting in a criminal like Vexelburg is good for the country …. pretty much says all you need to know about this pathetic chap

  • Ian Pedros

    Can I have mine. 40 years married to a Cypriot. Also a home owner and bill payer for 20 years just think of all the money i have spent in cyprus

    • Leo

      Sorry, not enough, back to work you go.

    • ROC

      were do you live?

    • Sergey Tomilin

      Ian, are you a corrupted oligarch, who maintains close ties with a dictator, poisons western economies with dirty money, hates democracy and successfully exploits its weaknesses? So no then.

      • SuzieQ

        🤗😉

    • Barry White

      Clearly, Ian, you are not worthy of a passport. Not one mention of brown envelopes and cheques in your list of attributes. Get with the program. It is called Passport for Sale. As Prez Nik informed us the State of Cyprus does not receive part of the money so little or no benefit to the State and taxpayers do not see the money.

      Still interested in a passport? Look up under legal services a name the same as the President. Hundreds of satisfied customers and freshly minted Cypriots.

    • Peter G

      I suppose the “Cypriot” you are married to is of the Ottoman detritus variety and you live in the occupied area, having entered Cyprus illegally.

      If not, you are stupid and lazy and should not blame others because you failed to do what is required of you to get Cypriot citizenship.

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close