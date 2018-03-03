Salah scores again as Liverpool go second

March 3rd, 2018 Football, Premier League, Sport 0 comments

Salah scores again as Liverpool go second

Mohamed Salah has scored 32 goal in all competitions for Liverpool so far this season

Mohamed Salah continued his remarkable scoring run as Liverpool beat Newcastle to go second in the Premier League, two points above Manchester United, who they visit next Saturday.

United, however, have the chance to restore the status quo by winning at Crystal Palace on Monday.

When Egyptian international Salah gave Liverpool the lead after 40 minutes it was his 32nd goal of the season in all competitions for Liverpool and the seventh game in succession that he had found the net.

Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius had to make a fine save from Mohamed Diame, but Sadio Mane finished off a fine move early in the second half for the second goal of a one-sided game.

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close