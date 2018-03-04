Britain’s May defends stance on post-Brexit financial services rules

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May

By William James

 

UK Prime Minister Theresa May defended her decision to rule out so-called ‘passporting’ rights for banks after Brexit, saying Britain could not become a “rule taker” when it came to financial services.

May said her vision for future ties to the EU was a credible one and she was confident of reaching a good Brexit deal, in an interview broadcast on Sunday but recorded on Friday after a speech in which she had appealed for more flexibility from the bloc.

Setting out her thinking in more detail, May said the financial services sector was too important to the British economy for Brussels to retain control of it under the existing ‘passporting’ arrangement.

Passporting rules allow EU finance companies to sell their services across the 28-member bloc with a local license, rather than getting a license to operate in each member country where it does business.

“If we were to accept ‘passporting’ we’d just be a rule taker, we’d have to abide by the rules that were being set elsewhere,” May said in the interview with the BBC.

“Given the importance of financial stability, of ensuring the City of London, we can’t just take the same rules without any say in them,” May said.

The Confederation of British Industry lobby group said it was important to make sure alternative arrangements were put in place to prevent firms leaving London.

“Now we do have an opening negotiating position. It needs to be followed through, it needs to be followed through very quickly because financial services firms are moving now,” CBI Director General Carolyn Fairbairn told BBC radio.

May wants financial services to be included in a free trade deal – something she believes it is still possible to achieve despite accusations from Brussels that her approach amounts to ‘cherry picking’ the best bits of the EU

“I’ve said before that no deal is better than a bad deal, but I’m confident that we can get a good deal, and get the right deal for the British people,” May told the BBC.

“If we look at our future prosperity and security, in the UK and in the other 27 countries, actually the right deal for us will be the right deal for them too.”

IRISH BORDER

May’s speech on Friday was broadly well received in Brussels and at home among the rival factions of her Conservative Party.

But, underlining the challenge May faces, Ireland’s foreign minister Simon Coveney said on Sunday she still needed to spell out her approach to the Irish border – which will become the only land frontier between Britain and the EU after Brexit.

“She hasn’t really gone into any more detail than we’ve already heard in terms of how she is going to solve the problem of maintaining a largely invisible border on the island of Ireland,” Coveney told the BBC.

Scotland’s first minister Nicola Sturgeon said she still hoped to build support for staying in the EU’s single market and customs union – which May has ruled out.

Sturgeon said she was also was not ready to give Scotland’s consent to legislation Britain must pass to formally end its EU membership.

“What she (May) was saying – and to give her some credit she was much more honest about this than we’ve heard from the government before – we’re going to go through this very complicated, long, drawn out difficult process and end up worse off at the end of it,” Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon told ITV.

“Why would the first minister of Scotland, the first minister of Wales or anybody else who’s interested in the long term prosperity of the country just accept that?”

  • Mr Magoo

    May can defend what ever she wants, including her choices of shoes.
    The speech is meaningless-until it passes the reality check with Barnier.
    Barnier will tell her what is next, and she will U-Turn and climb down as she has done all along.
    The good thing is the first steps of realism: No financial passporting. Frankfurt, Paris and Amsterdam are already licking their lips.
    The big question merely is-which of these three will win the prize.

    • Gipsy Eyes

      Never mind Barnier, I’m still not sure she’ll get it past her own party. Friday’s speech should have been made the day after Article 50 was triggered but she had to appease the Brexit hardliners in her party. So she kept them dangling for almost a year until she left them with no choice but to accept her “vision” because there’s no time to do anything else. She did this in December, and she’s been doing it with Parliamentary votes she knew she’d lose by making last minute concessions.
      At some point over the next few days/weeks it will occur to these hardliners they’ve been duped and the longer they rally around her the more time they will give her to negotiate an even softer Brexit than the one she talked about on Friday and today.

      • Mr Magoo

        Strange you don’t hear’they need us more than we need them’ anymore.
        Or ‘no deal is better than a bad deal’.
        It’s ridiculous, no plan was available from the first day onwards.
        The UK government should have established a plan based on every possible situation.
        Gove, Johnson, Rees Mogg,Paterson, Duncan Smith etc….just cannot bear to except that they just cannot be simultaneously free to negotiate trade deals with the rest of the world and have tariff free access for their goods to the EU. That it is impossible, full stop.
        What part of that can they not understand?
        Banjo and co are beginning to realise that they have been duped by May, hence he has started to snarl up.

        • Monica

          Can you ACCEPT an “except”ion ?
          We shall see ! …. LOL

          • Mr Magoo

            Oh but all you have to do is believe in Brexit and all these difficulties will be overcome.
            Go and have a nice lie down!

            • Monica

              I am doing.
              Some of us can do more than one task at a time.
              You should try it (but I don’t hold out much hope for you) 😉

        • Banjo

          You’ve not been paying attention have you.
          May said again yesterday that no deal is better than a bad deal.

          What I don’t understand is how anyone is silly enough to need this explaining to them. The clue is in the name ” BAD deal “.

          • Mr Magoo

            Genius!

        • Gipsy Eyes

          Banjo is too thick to realise he’s been duped. Actually, May continues to be so vague that with the hard Brexit lot giving her carte blanche to chase her vision she can negotiate anything she likes. They will settle for the promise they can change things some time in the “future” if enough Tories ever get elected again.

    • Banjo

      Barnier will be rather more keen to do a deal since the EU are getting slapped about by Trump.

      That new German government will be chucked straight out again if their car industry can’t export to the USA or Britain.

  • NuffSaid

    Let’s see how the markets react tomorrow.

  • Gipsy Eyes

    I did my usual Sunday stint of the politics shows this morning and learned quite a bit. While May has fleshed out her “vision” of an “ambitious trade agreement” most of her speech has made little or no impression on the EU. That’s the other side in the negotiations. It seems her speech may not have had as its aim to impress the EU who actually see very little that is new in what she is offering and who still think she is “cherry picking”.
    No this was a speech designed to remind the divisions in the Tory Party that by the end of this month we need to have a “transition” agreed and by October “we need to have a trade deal agreed”. Basically she’s told her party it’s too late to get rid of her now because by the time they do the whole leadership thing or possibly have a general election, both of which she could win on the back of this speech, the Tories and the country are stuck with her.
    The Sunday Politics wheeled on Nicky Morgan and Lord Michael Howard who, to the amazement of the interviewer, agreed with each other about the speech. But that was an agreement over content and detail. When Morgan was asked if she would still be backing the customs union amendment she said she would have a meeting with the PM. When Howard, who could hardly contain his excitement, was asked how he thought May would get her ambitious trade agreement past the EU’s “red lines” he promptly fell back on that old chestnut about how much trade we do with the EU and how it’s in their interest to share May’s vision.
    So she has to get access for our manufacturing industry because it constitutes about 18% of our GDP but Agriculture and Fishing which between then constitute about point 8 of 1% of our GDP she’ll sort. She needs to get access for our financial services 80% of our GDP but even if she doesn’t it won’t matter as they are not waiting for her and have been making their own EU arrangements.
    Even the usually atrocious Isabel Oakshott of the Daily Mail said you have to be a total idiot to believe there can be Tory unity over Brexit and she doesn’t see it lasting too long into the week.

  • Banjo

    Listening to Coveney this morning, he thinks it’s Britain’s job to prevent a hard border in Ireland. He doesn’t seem to be able to hear when it’s explained to him that Britain WILL NOT put a border in Ireland.

    So if he wants to avoid one , he will need to speak to those that WILL put one there.

    • Pc

      And Britain does not seem to hear it that not putting a border up means accepting common market rules.

      • Banjo

        We won’t be in the common market , their rules won’t apply to us.

        Oh and N Ireland didn’t hold a referendum, the U.K did and the voices of those that voted is being acted upon.

        • Gipsy Eyes

          That’s exactly the attitude May’s speech has sought to discourage to keep United Kingdom and what she has decided to start calling “the UK’s common market” together as we march towards her ambitious Brexit vision.
          Anyway for your information the rules of the single market will mean “something to us”, because we want to keep in with many of those rules because we want access to the single market. We’re also going to pay to stay in some agencies, aeronautics, pharmaceuticals and Euratom and we’re also going to accept ECJ jurisdiction over EU citizens for the next 8 year.
          For all your claims that you listen and accuse others of not listening you’re not very convincing. Then again you’re “knee jerking” to impress certain people but in doing so expose your double standards, hypocrisy and ignorance.

    • Gipsy Eyes

      I’ll have to assume that since you listened to Coveney you must have listened to May. I am fully aware I could be stretching that assumption a bit, but May did say as we’re leaving the EU we have a responsibility to work with Ireland and the EU to resolve the issue of the border, she said it is not good enough to simply say we don’t want a border and if Ireland wants a border that’s their problem.
      I listened to a very interesting Radio 4 programme about people working in the big EU ports of Rotterdam and Calais. It’s very enlightening when you listen to the Dutch and French and then have to read the tripe you write.
      They are concerned the issues of moving goods across borders are very complex, require huge investments in money and skilled personnel. We’re not taking about shipments of Lego kits. We’re talking about perishable goods. A single truck may be carrying 100 different meat products some of which may go through on a nod but others have to be checked. We’re talking about live stock that need to have an army of vets to inspect them.
      To their credit these people blamed both the EU for dragging its feet waiting for the UK to come up with something and for the EU insisting on continued integration. But again as evidence of how well informed the interviewees are they also do not understand why the UK makes such a big deal of integration given they’re exempt from most of it.
      Putting this together with the May speech……….nothing much is going to change. Britain will enjoy as much as possible of what the EU has to offer without any concomitant obligations and if there’s anything some future crop of Brexiteers or Remainers don’t like well they can have a Parliamentary debate and vote for change. Which, while it is kicking the problem down the street for someone else to worry about, at least May has learned not leave it to a referendum to decide our future relationship with the EU.
      At 48 I suspect Rees Mogg believes he’s young enough to still get the Brexit he wants even if it takes another ten years but he will not be getting it over the next couple of years.

      • Banjo

        Yes I did watch May and I’m not contradicting her in anyway.
        Simply raising the point that ultimately, if the EU want a border they will have one , if they don’t get what they want in negotiations , they will put up a border. Britain WILL NOT put up a border under any circumstances.
        Coveney doesn’t seem to accept this reality. Or perhaps it suits his agenda to trick his people into believing it’s the UK fault , they will soon see through that.

