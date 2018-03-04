Macedonians rally against name deal with Greece

March 4th, 2018 Europe, Greece, World 7 comments

Macedonians rally against name deal with Greece

File photo: Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias welcomes his Macedonian counterpart Nikola Dimitrov at the Foreign ministry in Athens

Thousands of flag-waving protestors in the Macedonian capital on Sunday chanted “We are Macedonians” at a rally to protest a possible change to the name of the former Yugoslav republic to comply with a demand by Greece.

The protestors organised by the We are Macedonia movement gathered under the statue of Hellenic ruler Alexander the Great in Skopje’s main square.

“We are here because questions about the name, the identity, the constitution (and) language are issues over which we must adopt a (strong) position,” Evica Stojanova-Kamberova, one of rally organisers told the crowd.

The small republic and its southern neighbour Greece have agreed to step up U.N.-brokered negotiations this year to solve a decades-old dispute that has hampered Skopje’s ambition to join NATO and the European Union.

Protesters demanded that the government of Prime Minister Zoran Zaev halt talks with Greece over the name dispute. They also want a resolution to the United Nations demanding the country’s recognition under its constitutional name Macedonia.

They also accused the government and the main opposition nationalist VMRO-DPMNE party of betraying the national interest.

Greece objects to the country’s use of the name Macedonia, arguing it implies territorial claims over its own northern region of the same name.

After it split from the former Yugoslavia in 1991, Macedonia was admitted into the United Nations in 1993 under the name Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM).

Last month, Zaev said Macedonia is looking at four options to settle the dispute with Greece that would include a geographical ‘qualifier’ to ensure there is a differentiation in the two names.

Media reports showed parallel rallies staged by Macedonians abroad in other cities including Washington and Sydney, Australia, where Greek flag and Zaev’s photo were set ablaze.

Print Friendly
  • Evergreen

    Now this is serious!!!

    • oratis

      its getting silly

      • Evergreen

        Indeed.

  • oratis

    the article could elaborate more and give the four names in the solution.
    however a previous article a few weeks ago mentioned three names and they were reasonable. I suspect its the same names. the name New Macedonia was amongst the three names mentioned and is a very good solution.
    both Greece and FYROM should go for it and put this issue to bed.
    judging by this article and previous articles there are extremists on both sides, decent moderates such as Zaev and any, if any, in Greece should ignore the extremists and do the right thing which is go with common sense.

    • Leo

      The extremists were “made” by the FYROM.

      • oratis

        irrespective of who made the extremists, the FYROM government is willing to compromise, surely that’s a good thing.

        • Leo

          They have no choice…if they want to join the EU!!

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close