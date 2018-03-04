Remand for football violence

A 27-year-old man from Larnaca was remanded on Sunday for three days in connection with hooliganism after the Anorthosis-Aek football match on Saturday that led to the injury of a 43-year-old man.

The suspect was arrested earlier on Sunday after police secured testimony linking him with an attack on Saturday after the match on three Aek fans by around 10 Anorthosis fans.

According to police, the Anorthosis fans, after the match outside the Georgios Kapapatakis stadium in Larnaca, attacked a 43-year-old man, his 17-year-old son and another man, 45, without apparent reason.

The hooligans beat the 43-year-old in various parts of his body in the presence of his teenage son. They had also attempted to attack the 45-year-old who managed to escape.

The 43-year-old was transferred to the Larnaca general hospital with knee injuries.

The suspect, who denied any involvement in the case, is being investigated for assault and causing grievous bodily harm.