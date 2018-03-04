Body located in car that fell into dam (Update 2)

Authorities located on Sunday afternoon the body of a driver whose car had fallen earlier in the day into the Tamassos reservoir.

A search and rescue operation was launched in the morning to locate a 48-year-old man whose vehicle had fallen into the reservoir. Later in the afternoon, it was reported that a body was located in the car. It has not been announced yet whether it was that of the 48-year-old.

According to police, the vehicle fell into the reservoir at around 11.25 am on Sunday while it was moving in reverse. It is believed the owner was behind the wheel.

Fire service spokesman Andreas Kettis said that the body was located some 10 metres from the shore at a five-metre depth and was brought to shore by divers.

A state pathologist was called in to investigate the scene.

Investigations continue, Kettis said, to make sure that no other person was inside the car.

The vehicle, he said, will at the moment remain in the water as special equipment is needed to extract it.

The Tamassos reservoir is in the Nicosia district, near the Psimolofou to Kampia road.