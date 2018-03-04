‘Turkey seeks to put the entire island under its control’

March 4th, 2018 Cyprus 21 comments

File photo - President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci at the Anthropological Laboratory (CAL) of the Committee on Missing Persons (CMP).

Presidential Commissioner Photis Photiou said on Sunday that Turkey with its ever – growing aggressiveness against Cyprus seeks to put the entire island under its control.

Speaking on Sunday in Xylofagou, at the funeral of Vassilis Yiannaka from Eptakomi, who went missing in 1974 after he was murdered in a mass execution during the Turkish invasion, and whose remains were found in 2017 in Galatia village, Photiou said that Ankara has been showing lately its real intentions as regards the solution of the Cyprus problem.

“We have been witnessing its ever–growing aggressiveness,” he said. Turkey, Photiou said, seeks not only to force the Greek Cypriot side to accept the status quo in Cyprus, due to the invasion and the illegal occupation of the island, but also to bring the entire island under its control.

Ankara’s provocations in Cyprus’ Exclusive Economic Zone, he stressed, make the resumption of the talks seem impossible under the current circumstances.

Unfortunately, Photiou said,  Turkish Cypriot politicians, aligned with “Ankara’s provocative stance”, express positions and demands that are totally unacceptable and beyond any discussion. “Our side is willing to enter into a dialogue and seeks the resumption of the talks, but under conditions that will render the negotiations rational and fruitful,” he said.

On the issue of missing persons, the Presidential Commissioner stressed that excavations in the military zones, in the north, are controlled by the Turkish army and that Turkey refuses to grant access to the archives of the Turkish army.

He added that Ankara refuses to give information on the relocation of remains from initial burial sites to unknown spots, to hide the Turkish side’s responsibilities for the mass execution of a large number of people. Many testimonies and the findings so far show that a large number of missing persons were executed in various places, said Photiou, speaking of a war crime.

 

  • tony2times

    Time to close the borders.If Turkish Cypriots want to be part of Cyprus they should denounce this Illegal Occupation by Turkey.We offer them all the rights of EU Citizens.

  • TRNC TRNC

    What a load of “Nonsense”

    • tony2times

      Not Nonsense it’s True

  • Evergreen

    What an ignorant statement.

  • Tasos

    we made a big mistake letting the British go – biggest mistake of our entire existence

    • Louis

      Tell it to the EOKA B fascists!!

    • Les

      Agreed – and the mess still continues. Should have partitioned the island like the Brits proposed early on.

    • tony2times

      I agree but lets not make the mistake of giving up our Sovereignty to appease anyone

  • Barry White

    The ArchBish and his boys can be quite helpful as earlier cases have shown about where a number of GC ‘missing’ are located in the graves of others and with changed dates to cover up the involvement of EOKA and priests in the murder of GC’s.

    Not much real interest it appears of getting to the bottom of the missing by the Government and Church. Perhaps Photiou can aggressively investigate along with the ArchBish.

    • Leo

      EOKA was disbanded on the 31st of March 1959.
      Do some research on the Eptakomi massacre, before spouting your hatred /jealousy of the church.

      • Barry White

        This is about the priests involved in burying GC victims of EOKA/B in the graves of others to hide their murder and ultimately “the Turks did it” and that the victims are “missing”, as well changing the dates on graves around the Makarios assasination attempt and Greek invasion to overthrow the Government prior to inacting Enosis.

        All slowly being admitted and publicised including the “uncovering” after decades of the Greek soldiers shot down by mistake and to try to cover up Greek military intervention they were buried with the airplane until last year. The ArchBish holds the answers to many such cases.

        • antonis/ac

          And what is your evidence? Sources of information? Moreover, are you denying the fact that the invading Turks murdered, tortured and raped thousands of Greek Cypriots, including women and children?

        • tony2times

          Why are you changing the Subject???? The article is about Turkey trying to Control Cyprus

      • Joe Smith

        This guy is true biggest ignoramus on here! Best thing is to ignore his constant none sense!

  • Muffin the Mule

    Two state solution now certain. Either that or annexation by Turkey.

    • Philippos

      You are absolutely correct in what you say. Let me give you a view expressed to me by a prominent “Turkish Speaking” Cypriot – his Kypriaka was very good as well, whom i knew in London. Sadly he is dead now, but he was “Well Connected”. We spoke often about “The Cyprus Problem” over the last 30 years before his death. He told me, and I quote, so don’t take me down, :”We don’t want the whole bloody Island. If we tried to do that we should have to keep the Greeks under control. The whole island would become subject to Martial law, it would tie up a huge chunk of the Turkish Army and after time we should be pressured to give the Greeks Independence, so what would we gain? The Invasion was to create and maintain a secure zone for our people roughly in proportion as our population.” He would then smile and say; “Philippe, Sorry about Maras (Varosia), but you did all leg it out of there, which really invited the army to go to the Sovereign Base Boundary where a Provo Major told the Army something about “Sex and Travel”, so they turned around and went back, a bit”. I still believe that to be a fair view and now especially with the whole Island being in the EU, I believe it more. This man Photiou is quite entitled to express his opinion, but he is wrong., he knows it and he is just being, well, a Cypriot Politician, believing us to be a field of “Krambi” / “Lachana” Nonetheless, he should be very careful what he wishes for. Me and many others are sick and tired of being fed this “Fake News”. 65% of “our” voting population supported candidates

      • Philippos

        ooops…candidates who want a solution and in the Occupied Area a similar % supported parliamentary candidates who wanted a solution. So stop “posturing” and solve this by a settlement”, not further invective and scare tactics

        • Dogmeat

          You tell him ! 🙂

    • antonis/ac

      And why do you think Turkey insists to be a guarantor, maintain troops on the island and have intervention rights? And what about its policy of bringing settlers from mainland Turkey in Cyprus?

    • Louis

      Erdogan wasn’t around in 74. One never knows how a madman thinks.

    • xapuc

      The only reason they didn’t conquer the whole island is because they wouldn’t have been able to implement partition then. That’s why they came, not to protect TCs or restore constitutional order.

