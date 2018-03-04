‘Turkey seeks to put the entire island under its control’

Presidential Commissioner Photis Photiou said on Sunday that Turkey with its ever – growing aggressiveness against Cyprus seeks to put the entire island under its control.

Speaking on Sunday in Xylofagou, at the funeral of Vassilis Yiannaka from Eptakomi, who went missing in 1974 after he was murdered in a mass execution during the Turkish invasion, and whose remains were found in 2017 in Galatia village, Photiou said that Ankara has been showing lately its real intentions as regards the solution of the Cyprus problem.

“We have been witnessing its ever–growing aggressiveness,” he said. Turkey, Photiou said, seeks not only to force the Greek Cypriot side to accept the status quo in Cyprus, due to the invasion and the illegal occupation of the island, but also to bring the entire island under its control.

Ankara’s provocations in Cyprus’ Exclusive Economic Zone, he stressed, make the resumption of the talks seem impossible under the current circumstances.

Unfortunately, Photiou said, Turkish Cypriot politicians, aligned with “Ankara’s provocative stance”, express positions and demands that are totally unacceptable and beyond any discussion. “Our side is willing to enter into a dialogue and seeks the resumption of the talks, but under conditions that will render the negotiations rational and fruitful,” he said.

On the issue of missing persons, the Presidential Commissioner stressed that excavations in the military zones, in the north, are controlled by the Turkish army and that Turkey refuses to grant access to the archives of the Turkish army.

He added that Ankara refuses to give information on the relocation of remains from initial burial sites to unknown spots, to hide the Turkish side’s responsibilities for the mass execution of a large number of people. Many testimonies and the findings so far show that a large number of missing persons were executed in various places, said Photiou, speaking of a war crime.