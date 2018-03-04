Our View: Anastasiades’ speech confirms turning his back on West

President Nicos Anastasiades addressing the House on Wednesday

Cyprus’ shift away from the West was confirmed in the most official way in President Anastasiades’ swearing in address before the House on Wednesday, which was in stark contrast to the one he gave in 2013. Five years ago he stressed that his objective was for Cyprus to take its place in the West, but he appears to have abandoned this objective halfway through his term. On Wednesday there was no mention of a Western orientation, his only concession being that Cyprus would participate in the formulation of the EU’s common foreign policy.

What a difference this was to 2013, when Anastasiades signalled the end of the Christofias presidency’s antagonism to the West and servility to Moscow, which had completely undermined Cyprus’ standing in the EU. Five years ago Anastasiades declared he would make Cyprus a trustworthy member of the EU that would participate as a reliable member in all the policies of the Union. He would also apply for admission into the Partnership for Peace and try to build relations with NATO, which Cyprus might join if there was party support for such a move.

He never applied for membership of the Partnership for Peace and on Wednesday he outlined foreign policy objectives that were a throwback to the Christofias years. Four foreign policy axes were announced: the new government would participate in the EU’s formulation of a common foreign policy, it would strengthen ties with the Gulf states, it would try to formally link the Mediterranean’s EU member states with neighbouring countries and deepen relations with the five permanent members of the UN Security Council.

The last objective is one those nebulous policies that sound good but do not stand up to rational scrutiny. The five permanent members of the Security Council are five disparate states with conflicting interests and radically different objectives that are frequently at odds with each other. Anastasiades explained that by deepening relations with the permanent five he would pursue the “economic diplomacy with the important players of the international system so that through the corresponding foreign policy we would secure the uninterrupted implementation of our energy planning.”

The facts of the last few weeks exposed the president’s plans as wishful thinking. The implementation of our energy plans were interrupted by Turkey’s navy and four of the permanent members of the Security Council issued announcements expressing mild disapproval of these actions and informing us that the way forward was through the solution of the Cyprus problem. Of the four France took a slightly stronger stand, but to little effect. Meanwhile, it would be interesting to know what the president actually meant by “economic diplomacy”.

There was also a sub-text to the intention to deepen relations with the permanent five. It was a coded way of saying he would carry on strengthening Cyprus’ relations with the Russian Federation and moving the country further away from the West during his second term, a process that started more than a year ago once he decided a Cyprus settlement was not on his agenda. Nicosia-Moscow relations have become stronger since then – even Russian websites stopped writing critical articles about Anastasiades – culminating in last October’s visit to Moscow where he had a long meeting with President Putin and a host of co-operation agreements were signed.

Even his choice of foreign minister reflects the government’s new orientation, Nicos Christodoulides being a product of our foreign ministry’s anti-West, anti-settlement tendency. Relations with Moscow seem to warm up when our government wants to abandon settlement talks. In 2004, before the referendum, foreign minister George Iacovou was sent to Moscow to secure Russian support for President Papadopoulos’ stance and Anastasiades appears to have followed the same approach in anticipation of the collapse of the international conference on Cyprus.

It is the president’s prerogative to formulate foreign policy and choose the direction and orientation of the country. The Anastasiades government is entitled to turn its back on the West and move closer to Moscow if it believes this serves the national interest. That his foreign policy will be the same as that of the Christofias government, which he claimed he would move away from when he was elected in 2013, is another matter. He could describe it, like Christofias, as a “multi-dimensional foreign policy,” which was code for putting relations with Moscow above relations with our EU partners.

We can only express the hope that Cyprus will not become the untrustworthy member of EU of the Christofias years while Anastasiades and Christodoulides play their foreign policy games.

  • Evergreen

    I agree with the contents in editorial as everyone can see that the President has made a very klutzy turn to favor non- Eu and eastern countries instead of having a basic loyalty with EU. EU has brought an inner revolution on this island starting from a great infrastructure to the loan in 2013 and one can see all prosperity here is because of only and only EU.
    Specifically when the island itself is not located in Europe. Mr.A s’ new moves are not only ugly but call for a serious notice by EU.

  • John Mavro

    -”It is the president’s prerogative to formulate foreign policy and choose the direction and orientation of the country. The Anastasiades government is entitled to turn its back on the West and move closer to Moscow if it believes this serves the national interest.”

    No and no.

    The writer is being naive and charitable to credit the liar and charlatan that passes as our ”president” with enough intelligence, intellect, competence and thinking ability to formulate a long term ”foreign policy”. This fool has no concept of how the modern world functions; he does not know what he will do next week never mind sit down and formulate a ”foreign policy”. He is impulsive, hot headed and lacks judgement. A devious and dishonest Cypriot villager whose ”foreign policy” credentials have been honed in, and still influenced, by his village coffee shop mentality. A typical banana republic by-product – anachronistic, nationalistic , backward and inward looking, self promoting and self important- similar to his hero, the idiotic priest Makarios. Both believing we are a super power that could ”play” in all camps – the West, East, Non-Aligned, Islamists and just about anywhere their sick minds thought up. Add the fact that he is under the influence most of the time and has surrounded himself with other charlatans such as the nauseating Christodoulides as ”advisors” and even the most tolerant of us would agree that we could not be in more toxic or worst hands when it comes to ”foreign policy” formulation. Or for everything else that passes as ”government” in this mafia state.

    It is the second part of the above conclusion that is even more frightening.That the writer believes .. ”the Anastasiades government is entitled to turn its back on the West and move closer to Moscow if it believes this serves the national interest.”

    Since when has this incumbent liar, as well as ALL his predecessors placed national interest above their very own, narrow personal agendas and interests? Of formulating ”policies” and ”decisions” with only one objective in mind: the advancement and self enrichment of themselves, their families, associates and friends. And to hell with the disastrous consequences and destruction their lunatic actions brought upon the rest of us. As we have experienced since 1955 with their well known path towards the depressing and precarious position we find ourselves in today.

    We saw this as recently as July last year at Crans Montana when this corrupt man of straw placed his own personal aspirations and interests – to sit on the presidential chair for another five years – by walking away from a win-win settlement to our national issue. All so he could get some of the rejectionist votes on offer. Even if it meant the probable loss of the last opportunity to unify the island for the benefit of all its citizens.

    And then, as if he has not caused enough damage to our national interests with his nonsensical antics there, to now place us in a dangerous position, even possible military action, with his mindless ” energy strategy” of provoking Turkey. When the sensible among us all know that without a settlement with our TC compatriots, we will not extract a single cubic foot of gas (assuming it is commercially viable of course).

    Anastasiades is a walking disaster. Caught up in his mindless and devious lies. Since he cannot think past the very narrow passages of his anachronistic and devious mind. Five years ago we promised to join the Partnership for Peace and move pro-West and pro-EU. Just another lie. Today we are flirting with the UN Security Council Permanent 5. As if they will give us the time of day as they pursue, like the serious counties they are, their own interests. That’s right. they will take notice of a minnow like Anastasiades and support him with his stupid anti-Turkey ”policies”. And come to our EEZ with their navies and sink the Turkish warships interfering with our ”energy program”

    This would make for great comedy if it were not so tragically sad. And that the sensible among us are in such a depressing situation that we will be in the dangerous hands of the impulsive Anastasiades for another five years.

    While he pursues his real agenda under the guise of ”foreign policy”. To ingratiate himself even further with Putin’s Russia. So that his daughters’ ”law office” , as well as those of associates and friends sell more passports and over-priced properties to rich Russians which can afford them. Money is the only god these idiots of the ”ruling elite” believe in. They will not do anything to upset their real motherland, Russia.

    And as far as the hard drinking Anastasiades is concerned, the EU, the West and the rest can take a hike. After all, we have not made a single positive contribution to the EU since our (cursed for them) entry in 2004. All we have done is to provoke and put obstacles in the way of our EU partners as they try to deal with our nemesis, Turkey.

    After all, there is far more money to be made from the sale of passports under the present status quo, without the interference of the pesky TCs who must be kept outside this lucrative racket. Even if it means the permanent loss of 37% of the island.

    • Gipsy Eyes

      It’s a shame there are not enough Cypriots who share your insight and obvious anger and frustration at what goes on in our country and who persist in electing and reelecting the same corrupt clowns time after time.

  • almostbroke

    ‘Business is business ‘ it’s the wealthy Russians / Chinese ‘passports ‘people that are filling the coffers of the President ‘s law firm , he is not making anything from western tourists visiting Cyprus . A bit ‘cleaner ‘ than ‘facilitating ‘ despots to ‘settle ‘ their money in Cyprus which was all rage at Papadopoulos law firm when he was President . If any one in Cyprus is under any illusion that Mr A and the elite minority are there because they have an overwhelming desire to ‘serve ‘ their country and its out upon people are sadly mistaken .

    • Gipsy Eyes

      It’s a fact of life that with all governments anywhere in the world there tends to be an element of “cultural continuity in all aspects policy. Ours is the “passport business”. It would be nice if we could all get in on the act……….but if that was the case it would lose its attraction for our political elite. I cannot for the life of me believe how in a democracy we refuse to do anything about such blatant corruption and opportunism!

  • xenonx

    Is there truly room for countries like Cyprus and Malta in the EU. Such brazen procuring of EU passports should be banned totally.

  • Gipsy Eyes

    Quite an interesting read but it occurs to me do any of regional, global or super powers really care what Cyprus’ foreign policy is or whether we have one at all?
    When you stop think about the Cyprob, is it a “domestic” or a “foreign” policy issue? On many occasions I’ve heard it said the Cyprob can only be resolved if Greek and Turkish Cypriots can bury their past and start thinking about the future. The UN Security Council, the EU, just about every other country and oil company that claim to care that our problem be resolved agree the solution of the Cyprob is in the hands of the Cypriots and follow that up with offers to do everything they can to help. The very idea that Anastassiades is going to develop a foreign policy to drag the rest of the world screaming into his Byzantine machinations sounds a little like an unwelcome invitation from the noisy neighbours at the end of an otherwise very quiet cul de sac.

  • clergham

    Learn from where the artful ways ‘multi dimensional ‘ foreign policy of Makarios landed him
    Ending up by being winched across the Paphos rooftops by British helicopters, Saigon style
    Christophias left the country financially prostrate and having to steal depositors money

  • Pullaard

    Fine, if that’s the way President Anastasiades wants to play it. May I suggest, however, that the EU ceases to throw money at Cyprus with every grant and subsidy on the books. I’m sure Mr. Putin will be happy for his Russian taxpayers to subsidise Cyprus, so we in the EU can spend our money somewhere more appreciative and loyal.

