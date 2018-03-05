Cars gathered for speed race dispersed by police

March 5th, 2018 Cyprus 2 comments

Cars gathered for speed race dispersed by police

Police dispersed 30 cars on Sunday evening that had gathered for the purpose of speed racing on Anexartisias avenue near the GSP stadium in Nicosia.

During the operation three people were booked for various offences while one was arrested for possessing shotgun cartridges and a sledgehammer.

The cars had previously assembled in Tefkrou Anthia street in Dali and when they were interrupted by police moved to Anexartisias avenue.

A number of young persons also met at Eirini square in Latsia and set fire to two litter bins.

When members of the fire services attempted to extinguish the fire they reportedly threw flares and stones at them but when police officers arrived the perpetrators had already fled.

The two incidents were part of a police operation lasting from 8pm to 3am to combat youth crime.

A total of 46 people were charged for speeding, nine for using a phone while driving, eight for not wearing a seatbelt and 33 for other offences.

 

  • sweet_hooligan

    Ah yes another article glorifying the fact that the cops did their job..

  • Jay Bee

    “while one was arrested for possessing shotgun cartridges and a sledgehammer.”

    Absolutely vital pieces of kit, necessary when you drive around this lovely island……

