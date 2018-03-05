Post-mortem mess prompts call for state coroner investigation

March 5th, 2018 Cyprus, featured 16 comments

Post-mortem mess prompts call for state coroner investigation

An attack by two rottweilers is widely believed to have been the cause of the woman's death

A leading criminologist has called for an urgent overview of the state coroner service after the announcement on Monday that a fifth post-mortem will be carried out on the body of the 46-year-old Bulgarian woman, who died after being found in a field in Yeroskipou on February 22.

Andreas Kapardis, who is also a former central prisons governor, said that this case raises questions on the professional competence of state pathologists and may also indicate shortcomings in the service itself.

“Such incidents do not honour Cyprus,” Kapardis told Active radio station.

Kapardis called for the modernisation of legislation on autopsy reports and for an assessment of the competence of the state pathologist service by independent international experts.

Kapardis said that even though the decision to bring in a pathologist from abroad was the right thing to do as an independent opinion is necessary, a probe must be launched into what went wrong in the first place.

He was commenting after Attorney-General Costas Clerides announced that a pathologist would be flying in from Greece to carry out the post-mortem due to the conflicting results from the previous four autopsies, three of which indicated the woman had died from a dog attack.

The request for a fifth one was made by the health ministry to the attorney general’s office which approved the request.

The ministry was not immediately available to clarify why a fifth was necessary.

Clerides said one was needed to provide a clear, independent picture, as previous autopsies had been carried out on behalf of the suspects or family.

The process is nonetheless delaying sending the body back to Petruna Nikolova’s native Bulgaria for her funeral.

She had arrived to Cyprus a few days before her death with her partner Ivan Ivanov and had gone to Paphos in search of work when she was found seriously injured in a potato field in Yeroskipou on February 22 and died on her way to the hospital.

The first autopsy, carried out by state pathologists Angeliki Papetta and Nicolas Charalambous, cited the cause of death due to hemorrhagic shock resulting from multiple injuries, possibly caused by farming equipment.

Consequently, the second autopsy by Charalambous in the presence of a vet found her death was “likely caused by dogs”.

Since then, two men have been remanded, a 54-year-old father and his son, 27, from Paphos who own premises nearby where a number of dogs, at least five of them Rottweilers, were being kept. They both deny any wrongdoing,

The 27-year-old was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter, while his father is suspected of acting as an accessory after the fact. They were remanded in custody for six and four days respectively.

Police said during court that an informant of theirs was told by someone linked to the suspects that Nikolova had been killed by two Rottweilers belonging to them, which had been roaming the area unsupervised.

The same source claimed that after the incident, the suspects took the dogs to an unknown location where they shot and buried them.

According to a statement by the Yeroskipou municipality, 400 dog licences were issued in 2017. No application had been made for the dogs in question for the relevant permits.

After the second post-mortem, the family requested a private pathologist, Panicos Stavrianos weigh in during the third autopsy carried out by Chalarambous.

Speaking to the press after the third post-mortem, Stavrianos, himself a former state pathologist, said Nikolova died as a result of multiple injuries caused by dog bites.

In the latest examination, carried out on behalf of the suspects by former MEP and state pathologist Marios Matsakis came to the same conclusion.

“It was obvious from the door of the morgue,” he said, that her death had been caused by dog bites.

 

 

Print Friendly
  • Mist

    A country that has got self determination, that has not got the ability to do so even after 48 years, does not ask for help then shows,………………………. arrogance if it can not cope.

  • Neroli

    A few of us on here from the beginning of this very sad story have called for the suspension of the state pathologist who did the first post mortem. Now to have a fifth by an ‘international independent expert’ – from Greece?? Probably where our state ‘pathologist’ went to medical school.

  • Colin Evans

    It will be very clear, to many, that the State Pathologist leaves much to be desired, but, the way things have gone is a Greek Pathologist the answer? Personally, I think not. It would have been far better to have called upon an expert from an independent country.

    • almostbroke

      C – as in everything else , just cannot resist running over to Greece !

  • Diana

    Oh for goodness sake. Do they have to put a photo of a puppy Rottweiler on the article. Dogs don’t stand a chance here. Education how to look after dogs and also a duty to protect the public. The two dogs were shot dead. What about the irresponsible owners. I suppose this is how they justify their own actions. What a nightmare. Is no one safe now to walk about farm land etc.

  • Sistine301

    Is it possible that Cyprus has a limit for unacceptable incompetence?

  • Veritas

    Cyprus in a nutshell.

    • dervit1 .

      Veritas in a nutshell

  • almostbroke

    Are they trying to make things ‘fit ‘ an agenda ? The poor woman ! And of course has to fly in a pathologist from Greece ! The whole episode beggars belief !!!!

  • sweet_hooligan

    Are they cutting her up for fun or practice at this point?

    But seriously, letting Rotts run around freely should be a punishable offence if it isnt already. Such dogs are machines and should be trained by professionals (and even then the dog can switch at one point and bite, after which unfortunately they have to be put down as the taste of flesh is something they will want again)

    RIP to the poor lady, terrible way to go.

  • Dave Dave

    Dogs have DNA

    • Kazim

      absolutely…”there is more than one way to skin a cat”……if only one has the intention.

  • Vaso

    Oh goodness! This poor woman has been opened so many times it’s just unbelievable!

  • n3wbi3

    ARE WE THAT FAR BACK IN THE DARK AGES, OR SO MUCH FOR TRYING TO COVER UP…. There really no other way, anyone with any logic or reason can think of for BUTCHERING up this poor souls body, to find out how she died. If the state doctor can’t perform an autopsy to find the point the reason of death, then THEY SHOULDN’T BE THE COUNTRIES DOCTOR FOR AUTOPSY! And the other 4, I assume just in for the money! When are we Cypriots going to say ENOUGH and finally stand up against our leaders, politicians, governing bodies! The only time I believe the Cypriots will stand up, is if and when the ban the sell of Charcoal…. GIA TIN SOUVLA THA XESIKOTHOUME MONO!!!

  • Cousin Jack

    It would be interesting to know what percentage of the 400 dog licences were issued to Brits.

    • MountainMan

      Your point?

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close