Head of the football association dies aged 61

The head of the Cyprus Football Association (CFA) Costakis Koutsokoumnis died on Monday at the age of 61.

Koutsokoumnis, who had been battling cancer for several months, died on Monday afternoon, the CFA said in a written statement.

Despite his illness, the CFA said, which he faced “with courage and dignity”, he was always informed and was in daily contact with his associates on all issues concerning football and served his duties as the chairman of the association until the last moment.

The staff and board of the CFA expressed their condolences to his family, the announcement said.

Football clubs, sports associations and organisations issued announcements to express their sorrow.

Koutsokoumnis had served as chairman of the CFA since 2001. He was a Fifa council member since 2017. He also served as the first vice-chairman of the Uefa HatTrick Committee.

Details on his funeral arrangements will be announced later.