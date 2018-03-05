Head of the football association dies aged 61

March 5th, 2018 Cyprus 3 comments

Costakis Koutsokoumnis

The head of the Cyprus Football Association (CFA) Costakis Koutsokoumnis died on Monday at the age of 61.

Koutsokoumnis, who had been battling cancer for several months, died on Monday afternoon, the CFA said in a written statement.

Despite his illness, the CFA said, which he faced “with courage and dignity”, he was always informed and was in daily contact with his associates on all issues concerning football and served his duties as the chairman of the association until the last moment.

The staff and board of the CFA expressed their condolences to his family, the announcement said.

Football clubs, sports associations and organisations issued announcements to express their sorrow.
Koutsokoumnis had served as chairman of the CFA since 2001. He was a Fifa council member since 2017. He also served as the first vice-chairman of the Uefa HatTrick Committee.

Details on his funeral arrangements will be announced later.

 

 

  • Nazaret Shamlian

    I didn’t know him personally but I will remember him for trying to bring ALL Cyprus Football Clubs ,North and South under one umbrella.
    As President of the Cyprus Football Association he was for months constantly meeting with his counterpart in the North ,President of the Cyprus Turkish Football Association Hasan Sertoglu. Alas all his hard work did not bear fruit.

    May he rest in peace.

  • clergham

    Doesn’t look a well man

    • Oh Come ON!

      Not sure if you understood the article?! He was not a well man and, sadly, he has died.

