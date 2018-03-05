Man remanded for making death threat

A 38-year-old man from Larnaca was remanded on Monday for three days after allegedly threatening an 83-year-old man he would kill his son unless he settled his son’s debt and even though he had already paid €29,000.

The man was arrested after the 83-year-old reported him for allegedly threatening him several times that unless he settled his son’s debt to a number of people in Limassol, “they would bring his son’s body to him in a sack”.

The 83-year-old said that he had already paid €29,000 to another person to settle his son’s debt, but that the suspect kept asking for more saying that that money did not go to the right persons.