Man remanded for making death threat

March 5th, 2018 Cyprus 1 comments

Man remanded for making death threat

A 38-year-old man from Larnaca was remanded on Monday for three days after allegedly threatening an 83-year-old man he would kill his son unless he settled his son’s debt and even though he had already paid €29,000.

The man was arrested after the 83-year-old reported him for allegedly threatening him several times that unless he settled his son’s debt to a number of people in Limassol, “they would bring his son’s body to him in a sack”.

The 83-year-old said that he had already paid €29,000 to another person to settle his son’s debt, but that the suspect kept asking for more saying that that money did not go to the right persons.

Print Friendly
  • almostbroke

    More ‘Business men ‘?

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close