Music in the hands of the masters

The violin, clarinet and piano will be in the hands of masters at Technopolis 20 Cultural Centre in Paphos on Sunday in a concert for three at 6pm.

George Georgiou on the clarinet, Lyusi Hovhannesyan on the violin, and Guy Creen on piano will perform pieces by Darius Milhaud, Aram Khatchaturian and Camille Saint-Saens. Music for Trio is part of the George Georgiou and Friends concert series (which will last until May) which aims to provide high level concerts, as well as specific masterclasses featuring the instruments used in the concerts.

Georgiou has appeared in many solo concerts and recitals in Europe, the Middle East and America. He has collaborated with some prominent musicians, such as the legendary cellist Rohan de Saram, the Apple Hill String Quartet, the Chilingirian String Quartet and violinist Movses Pogossian and has appeared as a soloist with the Commandaria Orchestra and Moscow Virtuosi.

Joining Georgiou will be Hovhannesyan, who performed in her first concert as a soloist with the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra in 2014. She has also performed as a soloist in charity concerts. In May 2016 she won first prize in the third AVATON young performers Contemporary Music Competition. Since September 2016 the violinist has been a member of the Cyprus Youth Symphony Orchestra.

The piano will complete the trio with Creen, who originates from Newcastle. After graduating from Huddersfield University, the pianist worked as a full-time music teacher at Emmanuel College, Gateshead for eight years. During this time he also worked as a musical director for a large number of Operatic Societies and was also active on the classical scene, conducting various concerts. After moving to Cyprus in 2004 he became Director of Music at The Senior School, Nicosia until 2017.

Live performance by George Georgiou and friends. March 11. Technopolis 20 Cultural Centre, Paphos. 6pm. €10. Tel: 70-002420