President meets with diplomatic corps

President Nicos Anastasiades on Monday hosted a reception for the island’s diplomatic corps following his re-election for a second term last month.

Speaking on the sidelines of the event he repeated his willingness to meet Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci and also called for calm in the wake of Turkey’s efforts to scupper drilling plans by energy giants in the island’s exclusive economic zone.

“What we need is composure, prudence and the right diplomatic handling,” he said, adding that Cyprus was working in cooperation with the EU and friendly countries to address any situation the Turkish side was trying to create.