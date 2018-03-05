Trial date set for Limassol murder

A 36-year-old man from Latvia suspected of conspiring in the murder last month of Ernesto Leonides, 47, who was shot dead in broad daylight at a Limassol tavern, was referred on Monday for trial at the criminal court.

The trial is set to begin on May 10.

The 36-year-old was arrested a few days after the murder after it emerged that he had arranged for the main suspected killer of Leonides, a 31-year-old man from Georgia, to arrive in Cyprus prior to the murder.

The 36-year-old was allegedly also the person who had found the 31-year-old the apartment he stayed in while in Cyprus and had provided the three killers the vehicle they used on the day of the murder.

The suspect, who admitted he is a close friend of the 31-year-old, denies any involvement in the murder case. He is being investigated for 16 charges that include premeditated murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

The 31-year-old is believed to be one of the three shooters of Leonides, and is wanted by authorities. Police are trying to identify the other two shooters.

Two more suspects that were under custody, a 25-year-old Russian and a 24-year-old Georgian – believed to have driven the shooters to the crime scene – were to be released on Monday pending further investigations. The pair claim they had no idea what the intentions of the three men were.

Leonides, a Greek national of Georgian extraction was gunned down on February 8 by three individuals wearing masks who had walked into a tavern in Yermasogia while he was having lunch with friends. Four shots were fired at Leonides, one to the head and three to his body.