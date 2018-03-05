A true writer never stops writing

March 5th, 2018 Entertainment, What's On 0 comments

A true writer never stops writing

After its run at the Leventis Gallery in Nicosia, the play Quills will take the Limassol audience into the world of the Marquis de Sade on Wednesday.

The Marquis is the most notorious inmate of Charenton Asylum, notorious for his pornographic writings which are ruining his life. So, he is told he is not allowed to write anymore and his quills and paper are taken from him, but, as any true artist would do, he finds a way to let his imagination be transcribed.

His insistence on getting his stories out of him by any means leads to the play’s tragic end.

Quills
Performance of the play by Doug Wright. March 7. Rialto Theatre, Limassol. 8.30pm. €12/15. In Greek. Tel: 77-777745

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close