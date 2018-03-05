A true writer never stops writing

After its run at the Leventis Gallery in Nicosia, the play Quills will take the Limassol audience into the world of the Marquis de Sade on Wednesday.

The Marquis is the most notorious inmate of Charenton Asylum, notorious for his pornographic writings which are ruining his life. So, he is told he is not allowed to write anymore and his quills and paper are taken from him, but, as any true artist would do, he finds a way to let his imagination be transcribed.

His insistence on getting his stories out of him by any means leads to the play’s tragic end.

Quills

Performance of the play by Doug Wright. March 7. Rialto Theatre, Limassol. 8.30pm. €12/15. In Greek. Tel: 77-777745