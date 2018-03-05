Turkish Cypriots push for more German tourists

March 5th, 2018 Cyprus 8 comments

‘Minister of tourism’ Fikri Ataoglu

Turkish Cypriots are to take part in the international travel fair in Berlin (ITB) from March 7-11 to try and boost numbers from Germany, media in the north reported on Monday.

According to the reports, the ‘TRNC’ will be represented  by the ‘ministry of tourism and environment’ with 130 square metres of space.

The ‘minister of tourism and environment’ Fikri Ataoglu, will also hold a series of contacts within the framework of the fair with local and foreign tourist officials, the reports said.

He will also be inaugurating the ‘North Cyprus’ stand.

In statements, Ataoglu said the German market had great potential and was important to the ‘TRNC’.

In 2016 around 48,000 tourists from Germany visited the north and Ataoglu said that due to promotion activities this number increased by 17.7 per cent in 2017 to 57,000.  He said he expects a “big increase” on that this year. Some 189,000 German tourists visited the government-controlled areas in 2017, a 52 per cent hike on 2016.

 

 

  • Rächer

    The Greeks have the Russians (who are taking over the south), why shouldn’t TRNC have German and North European tourists.
    More and more will travel North when they learn the lies they are told in the South and discover that they don’t get ripped off like they do in the South.
    The Kyproulla south is panicking. People don’t like their plate smashing anymore.

    • ROC

      hahahaha,the UK event was uneventful, and the German one is for German born Turks, how is it you cannot even pull in tourists from the Muslim countries,? this is called scraping the barrell

  • Parthenon Returns

    Why has the ROC not protested to Germany over this????? Why have these sessessionists (sorry no spellcheck…lol) not been arrested by the Germans & thrown in jail???

    • ROC

      Whats a matter with you?, these are German born Turks they are trying to win over, not your blonde blued eyed Germans, they recently had one in the UK and it turned out rubbish, they are desperate.
      Dont let it wind you up.

      • Parthenon Returns

        Its the diplomatic angle that annoys me & the spineless response of our side.

        • ROC

          However you look at it, you have to look deeper,how many moslim countries give the fake TRNC recognition and the visit it, hardly none, thats is what our politicians have been doing for the last 44 years, make sure they stay isolated and its working

        • mustafa balci

          My friend slow down you will have a heart attack otherwise you win some some you lose

  • ROC

    Probably all Turks that live and born in Germany, So what

