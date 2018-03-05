Turkish Cypriots push for more German tourists

Turkish Cypriots are to take part in the international travel fair in Berlin (ITB) from March 7-11 to try and boost numbers from Germany, media in the north reported on Monday.

According to the reports, the ‘TRNC’ will be represented by the ‘ministry of tourism and environment’ with 130 square metres of space.

The ‘minister of tourism and environment’ Fikri Ataoglu, will also hold a series of contacts within the framework of the fair with local and foreign tourist officials, the reports said.

He will also be inaugurating the ‘North Cyprus’ stand.

In statements, Ataoglu said the German market had great potential and was important to the ‘TRNC’.

In 2016 around 48,000 tourists from Germany visited the north and Ataoglu said that due to promotion activities this number increased by 17.7 per cent in 2017 to 57,000. He said he expects a “big increase” on that this year. Some 189,000 German tourists visited the government-controlled areas in 2017, a 52 per cent hike on 2016.