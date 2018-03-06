Almost quarter of drivers not renewed road tax as deadline nears

March 6th, 2018 Cyprus 12 comments

Almost quarter of drivers not renewed road tax as deadline nears

The road tax for 155,000 vehicles has not yet been paid, and the deadline is on Sunday.

According to the Cyprus News Agency, by Tuesday lunchtime the owners of close to 500,000 vehicles had paid their road tax with the state pocketing around €58.7m.

The figures are down compared with the same period last year when about 503,000 vehicles had their tax sorted at a cost of €63.4m.

Motorists can pay their road tax until Sunday. After that date, they will be charged a penalty of €10 plus 10 per cent of the amount owed.

Police and transport department officers will start checking for compliance the next day. Road tax can be paid at commercial banks, citizen service centres, district transport department officers, and online: rtd.mcw.gov.cy

Print Friendly
  • Rufus

    Those same non-road-tax payers are probably non-insurance-policy-holders and some may well be non-driving-license-holders. Enforce the law!!!

  • cyprus observer

    To me, this is a staggering statistic. What is it about Cyprus, that people think they are above the law?

  • Colin Evans

    My car did not run any better after it was taxed, so if road tax is an optional extra as it appears to be, why bother?

  • Susie Wood

    Why would they pay on time if they are only penalised 10 euros and 10%? It’s a joke! Except for us poor mugs who do pay and who are subsidising the rest.

  • David Grimmett

    If it’s all computerised, then automatically fine all those whe haven’t paid by the deadline date, and put 3 points on their licence – assuming of course they have one!

  • Eye on Cyprus

    This appears to reference the owners who actually paid in 2017. What about the folk who didn’t pay in 2017 . . . 2016 . . . 2015 . . . 2014, etc.,etc.?

  • Neroli

    Am sure the Min of Transport will be giving those who haven’t paid yet a discount soon enough!

  • martin

    that’s why they did away with the tax disc so nobody can report you and you run all the time with no tax.and if you do get a fine only the ex pats pay them

  • GrouseMaster

    Totally pointless not to tax your car on this island as when you finally do you have to pay wot is owed back to when it was last taxed plus a fine

    • Guest

      I’d like to think so.

      • GrouseMaster

        Um well you do. There is no way around it now it’s all computerised

        • GrouseMaster

          If you know of a way so this doesn’t happen do tel…

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close