Almost quarter of drivers not renewed road tax as deadline nears

The road tax for 155,000 vehicles has not yet been paid, and the deadline is on Sunday.

According to the Cyprus News Agency, by Tuesday lunchtime the owners of close to 500,000 vehicles had paid their road tax with the state pocketing around €58.7m.

The figures are down compared with the same period last year when about 503,000 vehicles had their tax sorted at a cost of €63.4m.

Motorists can pay their road tax until Sunday. After that date, they will be charged a penalty of €10 plus 10 per cent of the amount owed.

Police and transport department officers will start checking for compliance the next day. Road tax can be paid at commercial banks, citizen service centres, district transport department officers, and online: rtd.mcw.gov.cy