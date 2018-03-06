The art of film making

Film buffs may be inspired by the Academy Awards on Sunday to find out about the art and craft of filmmaking. Luckily, there is a four-session seminar coming up on just the subject as of Friday.

The seminar, From Paper to the Screen, will run at the Loukia & Michael Zampelas Art Museum in Nicosia every Friday until March 30 from 4pm until 6pm. Film critic and journalist Longinos Panagi will cover the various stages of filmmaking.

In the first session Panagi will touch on the art of storytelling and scriptwriting. He will talk about how to take an idea and make it into a script, the process and the techniques followed, and how to create characters and dialogue that will make for a successful script.

The second session will concentrate on the production process. He will talk about funding, partner selection, and the final cut.

Week three will be dedicated to the language of the image – cinematography and editing. This involves the right selection of camera, lighting, format, location of the camera, lenses and frames. After filming comes the editing part and the inner rhythm of each frame.

The last session, Description: Aesthetics and Techniques, will cover separating the scenario into sequences, scenes and shots, the technique of decoupage (shot-list) and storyboard. Choosing the tone, style, aesthetics and the atmosphere of the film will also part of this session. And there is more, collaboration of the director with the director of photography, the technical crew and the rest of the artistic staff.

Panagi, from Nicosia, studied journalism in Cyprus and film directing in Athens and Prague. He has worked for many years as a journalist and film critic. He has written two poetry collections, a novel and a play he directed at the Experimental Stage of THOC. He has just completed his first feature film Clementine.

Film Seminar

Four-week seminar about films with Longinos Panagi. March 9-30. Loukia & Michael Zampelas Art Museum. 27 Arch. Makarios III Ave, 1020 Kaimakli, Nicosia. Every Friday from 4pm-6pm. €80. In Greek. Tel: 22-456099