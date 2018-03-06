Ayios Athanasios co-op targeted again by robbers

March 6th, 2018 Crime, Cyprus 4 comments

The co-op bank in Ayios Athanasios, Limassol was robbed on Tuesday morning, for the third time.

The scene has been cordoned off.

The same branch has been the target of robberies twice last year.

  • almostbroke

    3 billboards outside Ayios Athanasios, Limassol!
    ‘The Co Op bank is open ‘
    ‘It has poor security ‘
    ‘Ready for robbing ‘

  • Tim K

    I distinctly remember Cyprus Mail stating that they didnt upgrade their security system, and that only the weaker branches were being targetted. I should assume that they still havent upgraded the security even though it was public knowledge that the branch was not secure?… “Hello, Insurance Claim. Just this way please…”

  • Mist

    Did they up the security after the last robbery?

    • sweet_hooligan

      Fool me twice.. you can probably fool me a third time 🙂

