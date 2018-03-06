Dust levels remain high, Paphos affected most

Levels of atmospheric dust around the island are still high, but unlike on Monday, when they were extremely high in Nicosia, they peaked in Paphos on Tuesday morning.

While the hourly concentration of respirable particulate matter with a diameter smaller than 10mm (PM 10) was 407 μg/m3 in Nicosia and 289.4 μg/m3 in Paphos on Monday, this changed to 496 μg/m3 in Paphos and 111.5 μg/m3 in Nicosia by Tuesday. Levels in Limassol remain high and are currently 295.5 μg/m3 while the safe limit is 50 μg/m3.

The air will gradually clear by the afternoon, but more dust is expected on Wednesday afternoon and it is forecast to stay in the atmosphere until Thursday, the Met office announced on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, temperatures will reach 26C inland, 21C to 23C in coastal areas and 17C in the mountains. They will drop to 10C in the Nicosia region, 12C at the coast and 8C in Troodos.

It is going to be slightly cooler on Wednesday but temperatures will rise again on Thursday.

For more information on dust levels: http://www.airquality.dli.mlsi.gov.cy/