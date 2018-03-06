Five new ambassadors present credentials

President Nicos Anastasiades on Tuesday received the credentials of five new ambassadors to the island; Peru, Armenia, Indonesia, Colombia and Togo, briefing them on the current situation with the Cyprus talks and Turkey’s provocations in the island’s exclusive economic zone.

“Turkey’s most recent illegal actions in our maritime zones amount to escalated provocations and to flagrant violation of our sovereign rights to explore and exploit our natural resources, and do not contribute to the creation of the necessary conditions for the resumption of the negotiations,” he said in respective speeches to the new ambassadors.

“Turkey’s pretext that it is acting to protect the interests of the Turkish Cypriots is completely unfounded since we have repeatedly and publicly stated that the natural resources of the Republic of Cyprus belong to all Cypriots, Greek and Turkish Cypriots alike, in line with the convergence reached with the Turkish Cypriot side that decisions with regards to the maritime areas will be a federal competence in reunited Cyprus,” he added.

He also pledged with each ambassador to strengthen ties with their respective countries, as did the diplomats in terms of their bilateral relations with Cyprus.

The new ambassadors are: Peru Luis Iberico Nunez; Colombia Juan Rafael Mesa Zuleta; Indonesia: Dr RA Esti Andayani; Togo Calixte Batossie Madjoulba and Armenia Fadey Charchoghlyan.