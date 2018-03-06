UK warns Russia over double agent’s mysterious illness (Update 4)

UK warns Russia over double agent’s mysterious illness (Update 4)

Sergei Skripal, a former colonel of Russia's GRU military intelligence service, looks on inside the defendants' cage as he attends a hearing at the Moscow military district court, Russia

Britain warned Russia on Tuesday of a robust response if the Kremlin was behind a mysterious illness that has struck down a former double agent convicted of betraying dozens of spies to British intelligence.

Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson named Sergei Skripal, once a colonel in Russia’s GRU military intelligence service, and his daughter Yulia as the two people who were found unconscious on Sunday on a bench outside a shopping centre in southern England.

Skripal, 66, and his 33-year-old daughter were exposed to what police said was an unknown substance in the English city of Salisbury. Both are still critically ill in intensive care, police said.

“We don’t know exactly what has taken place in Salisbury, but if it’s as bad as it looks, it is another crime in the litany of crimes that we can lay at Russia’s door,” Johnson told the British parliament.

“It is clear that Russia, I’m afraid, is now in many respects a malign and disruptive force, and the UK is in the lead across the world in trying to counteract that activity.”

If Moscow was shown to be behind Skripal’s illness, Johnson said, it would be difficult to see how UK representation could go to the World Cup in Russia in a normal way. A government source said that meant attendance of ministers or dignitaries.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Johnson’s comments were “wild”.

A previous British inquiry said President Vladimir Putin probably approved the 2006 murder of ex-KGB agent Alexander Litvinenko with radioactive polonium-210 in London. The Kremlin has repeatedly denied any involvement in Litvinenko’s killing.

Litvinenko, 43, an outspoken critic of Putin who fled Russia for Britain six years before he was poisoned, died after drinking green tea laced with the rare and very potent radioactive isotope at London’s Millennium Hotel.

It took weeks for British doctors to discern the cause of Litvinenko’s illness.

His murder sent Britain‘s ties with Russia to what was then a post-Cold War low. Relations suffered further from Russia’s annexation of Crimea and its military backing for Syrian President Bashar al-Assad against rebels trying to topple him.

RUSSIAN DOUBLE AGENT

British authorities said there was no known risk to the public from the unidentified substance, but they sealed off the area where Skripal was found, which included a pizza restaurant and a pub, in the centre of Salisbury.

Counter-terrorism police are now leading the investigation though they said they believe there no risk to the public. Samples from the scene are being tested at Porton Down, Britain‘s military research laboratory, the BBC said.

Skripal, who passed the identity of dozens of spies to the MI6 foreign intelligence agency, was given refuge in Britain after being exchanged in 2010 for Russian spies caught in the West as part of a Cold War-style spy swap at Vienna airport.

The Kremlin said it was ready to cooperate if Britain asked it for help investigating the incident with Skripal.

Calling it a “tragic situation,” Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the Kremlin had no information about the incident.

Asked to respond to British media speculation that Russia had poisoned Skripal, Peskov said: “It didn’t take them long.”

Russia’s embassy in London said the incident was being used to demonise Russia and that it was seriously concerned by British media reporting of the Skripal incident.

Russia’s foreign spy service, the SVR, said it had no comment to make. Russia’s foreign ministry and its counter-intelligence service, the Federal Security Service (FSB), did not immediately respond to questions submitted by Reuters about the case.

FROM MOSCOW TO SALISBURY

Skripal was arrested by the FSB in 2004 on suspicion of betraying dozens of Russian agents to British intelligence. He was sentenced to 13 years in prison in 2006 after a secret trial.

Skripal, who was shown wearing a track suit in a cage in court during the sentencing, had admitted betraying agents to MI6 in return for money, some of it paid into a Spanish bank account, Russian media said at the time.

But he was pardoned in 2010 by then-president Dmitry Medvedev as part of a swap to bring 10 Russian agents held in the United States back to Moscow.

The swap, one of the biggest since the Cold War ended in 1991, took place on the tarmac of Vienna airport where a Russian and a U.S. jet parked side by side before the agents were exchanged.

One of the Russian spies exchanged for Skripal was Anna Chapman. She was one of 10 who tried to blend into American society in an apparent bid to get close to power brokers and learn secrets. They were arrested by the FBI in 2010.

The returning spies were greeted as heroes in Moscow. Putin, himself a former KGB officer, sang patriotic songs with them.

Skripal, though, was cast as a traitor by Moscow. He is thought to have done serious damage to Russian spy networks in Britain and Europe.

The GRU spy service, created in 1918 under revolutionary leader Leon Trotsky, is controlled by the military general staff and reports directly to the president. It has spies spread across the world.

Since emerging from the John le Carre world of high espionage and betrayal, Skripal lived modestly in Salisbury and kept out of the spotlight until he was found unconscious on Sunday at 1615 GMT.

Wiltshire police said a small number of emergency services personnel were examined immediately after the incident and all but one had been released from hospital.

Skripal’s wife died shortly after her arrival in Britain from cancer, the Guardian newspaper reported. His son died on a recent visit to Russia.

A white and yellow police forensics tent covered the bench where Skripal was taken ill.

  • redstorm

    boris trump esq,

  • #’~A*[email protected](>NRmm]w?dU4v!=^%

    A robust response? Like what? More of those ineffective sanctions? Or is the UK considering annihilating Russia with its nuclear weapons? ROFL.

    • Plasma Dawn

      You have a morbid obsession with WMDs. Everywhere you show up you keep making inane comments such as UK considering annihilating Russia with its nuclear weapons, Israel or the US considering or threatening to attack Iran with WMDs, even your lame but not innocent joke suggesting that Russia should be bombed into submission over the Siberian air mass that beleaguered Ireland and Britain. This is not funny, this is pathetic and sad.

    • mongasz

      If pulling England out of the World Cup is the best Boris Johnson can manage, the Russians must be in stitches

      Rob Wilson

      • Neroli

        He wasn’t referring to the British teams pulling out of the Cup !

  • mongasz

    delusions of grandeur by boris the jester….
    you spy and use clandestine operations on them they do the same on you boris… if they are better at it then put 007 on the case….

  • Guest

    That’s one way for Engerland to avoid the humiliation of not qualifying for the knockout stages, I suppose.Getting their excuses in early.

    • Neroli

      Nothing to do with the British teams not going to the World Cup but government officials

  • Gold51

    Nice to see some real evidence for a change, instead of the usual hysteria, IT’S THE RUSSIANS. !!!

    • Plasma Dawn

      What part of the little “if” in the first sentence of this article have you missed?

      • mongasz

        no if in the title though

  • Gipsy Eyes

    I don’t know why these reports persist in calling Skripal a Russian spy. He was a Russian and he was spying for Britain. That makes him a British spy.
    He was caught in Russia and was imprisoned but then released in some spy swap involving Russian spies caught in America.
    As the article says “Skripal lived modestly in Salisbury and kept out of the spotlight”……..after being given a new ID and so forth.
    Seems the British intelligence services were a bit remiss in allowing his son to visit Russia and a bit remiss in not offering him more protection. It seems he was steal working foe MI6 in running lectures on Russian intelligence services for new MI6 recruits.
    It all a bit “John Le Carre”, but is it enough not to go to the World Cup. Yes, one humiliation a year, like losing one of our spies on British soil does not need to be compounded by the usual humiliation we suffer every four years.

    • Guest

      I totally agree. Every report on the BBC and in the British media refers to the man as a Russian spy. I’m sure they wouldn’t refer to Burgess and Philby as British spies. Skripal spied for Britain, which makes him a British spy,
      And isn’t it rather irresponsible to have someone with Skripal’s history living in the middle of a busy community? If, as the British government is suggesting, the Russians do consider people such as him as a legitimate target (I have no doubt that the Americans and British would also go after their traitors) shouldn’t they have taken steps to minimise the risk of harm to innocent people as a result of getting be caught in the crossfire?

      • gentlegiant161

        Your sure they wouldn’t refer to them as British spies are you ?
        “Maclean, Burgess, Philby and Blunt were British members of a KGB spy ring that penetrated the intelligence system of the UK and passed vital information to the Soviets during World War Two and the early stages of the Cold War.”
        Source: the Cambridge spies

        • Guest

          Thanks. You have proved my point for me. On the basis of the text you quote the media should be saying that whatever his name is was a Russian operative of MI6 or whatever.

        • Paralimni

          I heard he was called a double spy?

    • gentlegiant161

      Could it be because he was an intelligence agent in the GRU spy service (the articles wording) for many years before he was allegedly turned by British intelligence?
      Tried in 2006 sentenced to 13 yrs but pardoned four years later?

    • Neroli

      He was Russian, a double agent! And the daughter was living in Russia so why should they stop the son from visiting Russia?

  • Neroli

    These car accidents sound fishy! And the woman with Skripal is his daughter

    • SuzieQ

      They’ve been removed from the article now–GE tells me his wife died of cancer.

      • Gipsy Eyes

        PD 🙂

      • Neroli

        Yes just read that in The Guardian

    • Gipsy Eyes

      Thirty odd Russians have dies in London under “mysterious circumstances” and the UK has done nothing about any of them. Seems the Russian oligarchs are welcome to London, especially their money but the UK government does nothing to protect them. I can’t imagine anything different will happen this time

  • Barry White

    But is was most probably a very principled poisoning so nothing to be concerned about.

  • SuzieQ

    So both his son and wife have died in car accidents? Nothing suspicious there, then?

    • gentlegiant161

      The woman has been identified as his daughter….
      Have you seen McMafia by any chance?

      • Neroli

        A brilliant series! And probably very true

      • Paralimni

        Yes great show and I train in the same class that was shown on the series in Broadgate Circus London, very good and effective fighting system, these Russians have a different attitude which we in the UK have forgotten. Apart from Sanctions if guilty there is not much the UK can do, don’t forget if Russia turns the tap of Europe runs out of energy. I think HM Governments past and present should have went to Specsavers so they could look ahead

    • Plasma Dawn

      His wife died of endometrial carcinoma, something not even the Russians can induce.

      • SuzieQ

        Many thanks–I wondered how true the article was!

  • Bystander

    Nothing new. Same people, same ways of dealing with problems – “no person – no problem”, as Stalin used to say.

  • Mist

    The “Dear Vladamir” emails show the depth of spying here.

