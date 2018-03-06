Increased US naval presence in Med linked ExxonMobil gas moves (updated)

March 6th, 2018

The Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group

The beefing up of US naval forces in the eastern Mediterranean has been linked to ExxonMobil’s drilling for gas in Cyprus’ economic waters planned for later this year.

On Tuesday, Russian news agency Sputnik said the presence in the eastern Med of surveyor ships contracted by ExxonMobil coincides with the arrival of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) which entered the US 6th Fleet area of operations on February 21.

Sputnik linked that date to February 23, the day when Turkish warships prevented for a second time a drillship contracted by ENI from reaching a drilling site in Cyprus’ block 3.

The report went on to mention that US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, who previously served as ExxonMobil’s CEO, criticised the Turkish naval action as “gunboat diplomacy” during a recent meeting with Turkish foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

“The US is bolstering its presence in the region as Turkey appears to be increasingly willing to use or at least threaten force to uphold its interests in northern Cyprus. The latest tensions centre on an underwater oil discovery,” Sputnik said.

The Sputnik report was written in poor English and contained factual errors.

Similar reports featured in the Turkish press. A columnist for Turkish daily Milliyet even posited that “unless the Cyprus problem is resolved by October, or unless Turkey’s position on Cyprus’ hydrocarbons is accepted, there is a possibility of Turkish warships going head-to-head with US warships.”

These reports were played up by media in Cyprus and Greece.

According to the US Department of Defence, the USS Iwo Jima – the flagship of the expeditionary force which has since joined the US 6th Fleet in the Mediterranean – departed its homeport in Florida on February 7 for a scheduled six-month deployment.

Crew and area safety is the top priority for ExxonMobil, company spokeswoman Suann Guthrie told the Cyprus News Agency on Tuesday.

“Our top priority is the safety of the crews that will conduct the research and of the others in the area,” she said.

Block 10, the acreage licensed to ExxonMobil, is not contested by Turkey. Ankara is laying claims to parts of various blocks in Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone, saying the areas in question form part of its continental shelf. The claim includes part of blocks 1, 4, 5, 6 and 7, to the south and southwest of the island.

The breakaway regime meanwhile claims an ‘exclusive economic zone’ of its own, covering large segments of blocks 1, 2, 3, 8, 9, 12 and 13.

Moreover, the two survey vessels contracted by ExxonMobil have yet to arrive in Cypriot waters.

The two vessels are the Med Surveyor and the Ocean Investigator. The former is currently located off the port of Haifa, Israel, while the latter is anchored at the port of Lavrio, Greece.

The two ships are expected to arrive soon in Cyprus’ block 10. They will be deploying remotely-operated underwater vehicles which will take further readings of the seabed at three selected locations in block 10.

Their purpose is to gather more data to narrow down the most likely targets for gas drilling, which ExxonMobil is planning during the second half of the year.

ExxonMobil will reportedly be drilling two back-to-back exploratory wells in late summer or early autumn.

Asked about ExxonMobil’s plans, government spokesman Prodromos Prodromou offered a generic response:

“Cyprus’ energy plans are a given and there is no need for further commentary. The [gas exploration] concessions are there, and the interested companies are making their own plans, according to their own timetable.”

Through diplomacy, he added, Cyprus is seeking to ensure that its energy plans proceed as planned.

  • Parthenon

    “President Nicos Anastasiades on Tuesday received the credentials of five new ambassadors to the island; Peru, Armenia, Indonesia, Colombia and Togo, briefing them on the current situation with the Cyprus talks and Turkey’s provocations in the island’s exclusive economic zone.”

    Meanwhile Akinci had a meeting with the Somali Pirates association…otherwise known as the Turkish FM.

  • Parthenon

    Turkey is the spoilt bratt of NATO & can do no wrong.There are very few reports in the West of Turkish atrocities in Afrin.
    They will probably block ExxonMobile & get away with it. NATO cannot upset Turkey as it sent 6 Turkish soldiers to Afghanistan to test the local hashish for impurity.

    • Leo

      “There are very few reports in the West of Turkish atrocities in Afrin.”
      The reason is because if it is reported, the price of Heroin will go up, and eventually sales will drop. Turkey is the number one drug dealer in Europe.

  • Matt

    Turkey may like to think it’s a regional power, threatening and intimidating its smaller, democratic neighbours but if Erdogan thinks he can do the same with the Americans he’s got another thing coming. There is absolutely no way America will put up with Turkey’s unlawful actions in the Eastern Mediterranean. If American interests are threatened in any way, the US will react. If Erdogan bites off more than he can chew, and it appears he is doing just that, then the Americans will bring him down. Saddam Hussein and Osama Bin Laden, once American allies, learnt the hard way. Erdogan is heading in the same direction.

  • Anon

    Turkey will not back down .
    Exxon will get nowhere.
    The GC hierarchy have taken the license money and stuck it in their own pockets ..laughing at the very people who voted them in.
    Crooks rule the roost in the Banana South.

    • Leo

      When did they receive the license money?
      If the South is a Banana republic, what is the pseudo-state?

      • Anon

        Troll

    • Parthenon

      Why would Turkey back down? Turkey has the Pirates code on its side!

      • Anon

        It won’t .
        It’s protecting the rights of the Turkish Cypriots.
        The pirates are being taught a lesson ..

        • Leo

          The Turkish Cypriots have no rights, there’s nothing to protect, the Turks want the gas for themselves.

          • Anon

            Troll

  • Rächer

    The Machiavellian, perfidious, duplicitous Levantine Arab plans will not succeed. They will skulk off to lick their wounds again and sing sad songs.
    If there is a conflict they will not escape unscathed. They will turn against their leaders for bringing the pain upon them once again.
    They do not learn.

    • Leo

      Why do you insist on using words that you don’t know the meaning of?

  • Harry

    Not even Turkey is stupid enough to interfere now, or is it?

    • Parthenon

      Turks have no fear remember…even though they lost nearly all their empire during WW1

    • Leo

      Erdogan will allow the five warships in the area to be martyred, then he would hopefully get the backing of muslim countries, and start a religious war against the west.

  • Gamoshistis Shistou

    Turkey has betrayed the United States, and underestimated the US economy, undermining the interests of the United States and her present capabilities, partnering with Russia thinking they could harm America and that now is their opportunity. Erdogan regarded the US as the ‘devil’ and Erdogan sought to lead Islamic response on Jerusalem. Turkey is responsible for terrorist attacks in the West, and are a rogue terrorist state. In fact they are the number one sponsors of terrorism, and this was a statement which was made by Erdogan encouraging hostile response to the West by muslims. They thought they can fund their terrorist regime through oil and gas resources.

    • Leo

      Re Gamoshistis, well said.

  • Gold51

    Time has come for Turkey to stop its hostile threats towards Greece and Cyprus and in the general region. Time for Turkey to change its dictatorial government before its to late.
    Erdogan and his cronies better get it out of thier heads in trying to have influence over the region thinking they can upset any American interest.
    It’s not going to happen.
    The consequence will be final.
    Enough..!!!

  • Parthenon Returns

    Lets see if the Turks issue a Navtex in block 10 & then threaten the American ships….lets see how brave they are….remember that the Turks have no fear….

    • Yes, quite

    • johnnywires

      they will not.just like they did nothing when israel taught them a lesson in 2010.

