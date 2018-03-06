MPs call for problems of prisoners held in 1974 to be looked into

MPs called on the government on Tuesday to create a record of civilian prisoners from 1974and look into the problems they face.

The House committee on refugees discussed the issue and found that even though the law on 1974 war prisoners was passed in 2008 not much had been done by the government about its provisions.

MPs also called for a commemoration day to be established in honour of war prisoners.

The 1974 war prisoners total 2,376, of which 832 were combatants.

According to the head of the committee, Akel’s Skevi Koukouma, the law passed into oblivion soon after it was passed. It was after pressure of the refugee committee, she said, that the interior ministry prepared a registry for combatant war prisoners, but civilians were not included.

Labour Minister Zeta Emilianidou, who was at the committee meeting, said one of the main demands of war prisoners, on the provision of home care, has already been promoted by the cabinet and application forms for the service will be ready soon.