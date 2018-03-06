MPs call for problems of prisoners held in 1974 to be looked into

March 6th, 2018 Cyprus 7 comments

MPs call for problems of prisoners held in 1974 to be looked into

MPs called on the government on Tuesday to create a record of civilian prisoners from 1974and look into the problems they face.

The House committee on refugees discussed the issue and found that even though the law on 1974 war prisoners was passed in 2008 not much had been done by the government about its provisions.

MPs also called for a commemoration day to be established in honour of war prisoners.

The 1974 war prisoners total 2,376, of which 832 were combatants.

According to the head of the committee, Akel’s Skevi Koukouma, the law passed into oblivion soon after it was passed. It was after pressure of the refugee committee, she said, that the interior ministry prepared a registry for combatant war prisoners, but civilians were not included.

Labour Minister Zeta Emilianidou, who was at the committee meeting, said one of the main demands of war prisoners, on the provision of home care, has already been promoted by the cabinet and application forms for the service will be ready soon.

Print Friendly
  • Steely Mike

    A Commemoration Day? Does that mean yet another holiday?

  • EGB

    The main problem they face is that they were a lot younger 43 years ago. Many of us have this problem.

  • Parthenon

    What an absolute disgrace of CM to show a photo of Turkish soldiers.

    I am sure there must be some photos of GC POWs!!!! or Greek Cypriot soldiers in action.

    • Eve Frangoudis

      Why are you ashamed?

      • Naci Rizaoglu

        Because he is a racist idiot who makes the most absurd comments on this forum.

    • mustafa balci

      Hopefully we Cypriots don’t see wars on this island again

    • HighTide

      Photos of “Greek Cypriot soldiers in action” ? They were busy to round up Makarios.

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close