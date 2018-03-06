Online Flight Search launched on airport website

A new online Flight Search service was launched on Tuesday on Cyprus’ airport operator Hermes’ website.

The service will display services to and from Larnaca and Paphos airports, Hermes said in a statement.

Anyone interested in using the service can visit the website: www.hermesairports.com/en/larnakahome/destination-map-lca, where they can add the travel dates and any destination in the world, to find out flight availability.

“The system displays all the possible options or routes available to the public and transfers the user directly to the linked airline and its website in order to book a ticket or to further explore his/her choices, based on the airline’s specific flight schedule,” the statement said.

Hermes Airports said that the platform will offer the public with information regarding departures, arrivals, information concerning the airlines and their routes, as well as, other services offered by the island’s airports.

