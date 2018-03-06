Pianist shares his and others compositions

The Pharos Arts Foundation will present a piano recital by the first prize winner of the Cleveland International Piano Competition, Nikita Mndoyants on Friday in Nicosia.

Mndoyants began to play the piano and compose music at a very young age – with his first public recital given at the age of eight and his first CD (a live performance in Helsinki) released at the age of ten. Mndoyants received undergraduate and postgraduate degrees from the Moscow Tchaikovsky State Conservatory. Among his achievements are his first prize win at the 2007 Paderewski International Piano Competition, and at the 2014 Myaskovsky International Competition for Composers, in Moscow, and the 2016 Prokofiev International Competition for Composers, in Sochi, Russia in addition to the Cleveland prize the same year.

The pianist has appeared in major halls all over the world and has performed with important orchestras such as the Mariinsky Theatre Orchestra, the St Petersburg Philharmonic Orchestra and the Gangnam Symphony Orchestra of Seoul. Recent engagements include his debut recital in the Great Hall of the Moscow Conservatory and his debut at the Carnegie Hall.

His participation in major international festivals includes the Klavier-Ruhr Festival (Germany), Chopin Festival in Duszniki-Zdroj (Poland), Mariinsky International Piano Festival (St Petersburg) and International Keyboard Institute and Festival (New York). He has also been artist in residence at the International Music Festival in Wissembourg (France) since 2012, where, apart from recitals and orchestral and chamber concerts, he has overseen the performance of his own compositions.

Having given his first chamber concert in 2004, at the age of 15, with the legendary Borodin Quartet, Mndoyants has continued to cultivate his passion for chamber music, and he has collaborated with such renowned ensembles as the Brentano, Eben, Zemlinsky, and Szymanowsky Quartets. Among his chamber music partners are pianists Alexander Ghindin and Vyacheslav Gryaznov, violinists Andrej Bielow and Valeriy Sokolov, cellists Lev Sivkov and Evgeny Rumyantsev, and clarinetist Patrick Messina.

Since 2013 Mndoyants has been teaching orchestration at the Moscow Tchaikovsky State Conservatory. His extended discography includes albums on the Classical Records, Melodiya and Praga Digitals labels. His latest album, released on the Steinway & Sons label in June 2017, features works by Beethoven, Prokofiev and Schumann. His compositions are published by Kompozitor, Muzyka and Jurgenson publishing houses, and they have been performed by Alexander Vinnitsky, Alexander Rudin, Daniel Hope, Nicolas Stavy, the Szymanowski and Zemlinsky Quartets, and Moscow State Symphony Orchestra, among others.

His recital on Friday will feature Piano Sonata in E major, Hob.XVI:31 by Joseph Haydn, Piano Sonata No.32 in C minor, Op.111 by LV Beethoven and after a short interval, his own composition Intermezzo and, Piano Sonata No.3, Op.5 by Johannes Brahms.

Nikita Mndoyants

The Pharos Arts Foundations presents a piano recital with the pianist. March 9. The Shoe Factory, Nicosia. 8.30pm. € 10/15. Tel: 22-663871