Police honour 42 heroes

Police on Tuesday honoured 42 people who stepped in over the past year to assist the emergency services including helping to save lives or by assisting in lost property being returned to its owners.

At a ceremony in Nicosia adults and children were given commemorative plaques for their service to society in the presence of Justice Minister Ionas Nicolaou.

Marios Pratziotis was presented a bravery medal by the justice minister for saving lives during a fire.

Honouring these civilians, the minister said, “is a moral reward” and an expression of the state’s gratitude for their contribution to the country.

Among the people who were honoured were Glafki Charalambous and Loizos Georgiou who saved the life of a drowning child by administering first aid, and Demetris Menderzis who helped rescue a person carried away by sea currents.

A plaque was also given to Costas Tanos who handed over €10,000 he found to the police and Christos Christou, who had done the same with €5,000.

Police chief Zacharias Chrysostomou referred to brothers Panayiotis and Nicolas Georgiou, eight and 10 respectively, who handed over to their father a wallet they found with a large sum inside who in turn handed it over to the police.

He also referred to another set of siblings, Cassandra and Emilios Loizou, also eight and 10, who also handed over property they had found, as well as teenagers Pavel Dovgan, Antonis Christoforou and Constantinos Evangelou.

When children choose to do “what’s morally right, without second thoughts, then one can only hope that this society has good prospects,” Chrysostomou said.

He also praised those who provided important information regarding public security, who disarmed a person under the influence of alcohol and was threatening passersby, who had located people reported as missing, who had averted the escape of a person from the Nicosia district court, and who had assisted officers in the arrest of a car thief.

In today’s society, Chrysostomou said, these people are “a bright reminder of values, ideals and concepts of humanity”.

“You prove through your individual actions that there still exists humanity in this country, that the values of selflessness, altruism, solidarity, self-denial and cooperation still exist,” he added.