Repairs to Nicosia court completed

Repairs to the ground floor of the Nicosia District court building damaged by fire eight days ago were completed on Tuesday, and results of the scientific investigation into the cause of the fire were handed to police, the Cyprus News Agency reported.

According to the agency, the detention facilities and part of the first floor are expected to be handed over during the coming days, followed by the second floor, which will be ready by March 16.

This, however doesn’t include the area where the fire started, a room where evidence was kept, which needs to be completely reconstructed.

A news agency source said the recording of what evidence was destroyed has been completed.

The fire on February 26 broke out in the first floor of the building early in the morning.

The fire service was at the scene at 2.50am and with three engines brought the fire under control by 4.40am. One of the rooms was badly damaged.

An explosion was also heard at the time of the incident but authorities are not yet sure whether this caused the fire or vice versa.

Investigations so far show the fire started inside the building, suggesting that foul play was not an issue.

Police last week asked for the results of the scientific tests to be made available as fast as possible, something that has now reportedly been done.

Repairs to the building started immediately as the fire resulted in serious operational problems due to the lack of space for hearing cases though the district court began operating normally, both for civil and criminal cases the day after the fire.