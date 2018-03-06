Ryanair announces twelve new routes for winter 2018

March 6th, 2018 Cyprus, featured 14 comments

Ryanair's David O'Brien (By Bejay Browne)

Ryanair announced 12 new routes from Paphos for winter 2018 on Tuesday, increasing its capacity by 74 per cent over last year.

The new routes include Bournemouth and Liverpool and will contribute 940,000 passengers annually as Ryanair nearly doubles its operation in Paphos, Ryanair’s Chief Commercial Officer David O’Brien told a press conference.

He told the Cyprus Mail that the increase from three winter destinations to 15 is going to need “an awful lot of effort by the tourist boards”.

“This is an opportunity, we’re going to provide the seats and exceptionally low fares but I think the hotels and the tourist board have really got to get the message out there in these cities that this is the place to go and this is how to get here. We look forward to working with the tourist boards to make that happen,” he said.

O’Brien said that Ryanair, in keeping with others, has identified central Eastern Europe and the Baltic states as an emerging source of customers and as unemployment has fallen in places like Poland and the Baltic States, he said, people now want to take holidays.

“Now is the time for Cyprus to grab this before Spain, Malta and everyone else does,” he said.

He said that as more and more hotels are staying open every winter, this is a positive move.

The new routes include twice weekly flights connecting Paphos with Amman, Bournemouth, Bratislava, Bucharest, Budapest, Chania (which has been reinstated), Krakow, Liverpool, Riga and Tallinn. Flights will be operated once a week to Dublin and Kaunas.

The 15 total routes will also include daily flights to London Stansted, Tel Aviv and Thessaloniki.

The increase in routes is expected to generate a total of 700 jobs.

Speaking on his way to Berlin for a travel fair, head of the Paphos regional board of tourism Nasos Hadjigeorgiou welcomed the Ryanair announcement.

“This brings us a step closer to our ultimate goal of re-establishing Paphos as a year-round destination. We will work together with all the stakeholders to ensure successful coming winter operations,” he said.

Last year Ryanair had to suspend a slew of flights following what the airline described as a ‘staff holiday rostering problem’.

O’Brien said on Tuesday, that the mistake of rostering too many pilots on holiday at the same time was a “screw up” which led to the airline shrinking its winter programme to ensure they would be stable through the season, and this proved successful.

“The rostering problem was fixed and there is no problem. We are in discussions with various unions around Europe as part of a new phase of our evolution with a view to recognising unions and individual countries,” he added.

Sales and marketing manager for the eastern Mediterranean Nikolas Lardis announced a promotional seat sale for the new flights available until midnight on Friday (March 9).

“To celebrate the announcement of the new Paphos winter programme for 2018, we are releasing a new offer at €19.99 for travel until May,” he said.

He added that passengers can now make travel reservations up to March 2019, with even lower fares and more travel privileges using the airline’s Always Getting Better programme.

  • Dee A

    Bournemouth! finally!!! someone needs to challenge Thompson as the only airline to fly to Cyprus from Bournemouth, Thompson prices are astronomical and the flights fro Bournemouth are always full, because there is no one else, and they stop in October! Well done Ryanair finally a choice!

  • Monica

    O’Leary is threatening to ‘ground UK flights’, because he’s peeved at the vote for Brexit.
    So …. Not a good idea to book flights to the UK … because, if he throws his toys out of his pram, he will not honour your ticket purchase !
    I won’t risk putting any trust in him !!!

    • EGB

      I’m sure he and the cabin crews will be gutted.

  • Susie Wood

    Why can’t we have flights to Spain from Paphos? Maybe because people would realise how much nicer it is there.

    • cyprus observer

      There used to be Larnaca Girona….I used it many times. Pity is was cancelled.

    • Leo

      Why don’t you move there, there’s plenty of chav’s living there?

  • Bourne

    Paphos to Prague would be good.. The amount Aegean charge from Larnaca is a joke!

  • Margaret Georgiadou

    What about the rest of the island? Not everyone lives in or wants to go to Paphos. Taxi fare to Larnaca for instance is E100!

    • Kyrenia

      Plenty of airlines fly to Larnaca.

    • Leo

      Do you live in the pseudo-state?

    • EGB

      At least from Limassol there is a fairly good bus service to and from Larnaca airport, last time I checked this was not the case if travelling to or from Paphos airport.

  • alexander reutersward

    So paphos decided to pay Ryanair more money to increase the number of flights. I think that’s a good move.

    • Leo

      Is that an “Exclusive”?

    • Temp.Cypri

      Its a very good deal for Paphos. Most of the incoming stream of tourists will spend their time and money in the city. Thia is unlike so many European low cost airports where people immidiatly spread all around. Plus the new short routes to Tel Aviv and Amman turn Paphoa to a minihub and not just the one of the most eastern destinations of the company. Each main route like any UK-Paphos one consumes most of the day hours for the aircraft then at the rest of the work day the plane + fresh crew do 2 rounds of short Paphos to some middle eastern destination assingments. Paphos ideally located fir that and apperantly the airport is not expensive from an operationarl aspect.

