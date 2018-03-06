Yeroskipou beachfront to receive €668,000 upgrade

Yeroskipou beaches are set to receive an upgrade worth €668,000, with the addition of three snack bars and facilities for beach-goers after the awarding of contracts, the municipality announced on Tuesday.

According to a statement, the four-month contract for the new facilities was signed by Yeroskipou mayor Michalis Pavlides and director of AGN Constructions Chrysostomos Kouroushis.

The municipality has expressed its satisfaction and optimism regarding the construction of the new facilities, and hopes the upgrade will make Yeroskipou’s beach front a focal point for visitors.

Plans for the final configuration of a parking area are moving forward, as well as, the creation of children’s play areas.

Pavlides said that this is one of the municipality’s most important projects and that there will be financial benefits from the improvement of the area.