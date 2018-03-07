Bringing artistic creation into the public arena

Artist Athina Antoniadou will bring herself and her art out of studio and showcase her work at the Zampelas Art Museum in Nicosia as of Friday.

Under the name And What Is Left Of The Rose, Is Only The Name, Antoniadou will try to understand the human condition. Antoniadou frequently moves from studio to studio in an attempt to see things differently and, at the same time, see how people are the same in a number of countries. This journey from country to country and from studio to studio is an artistic method that Antoniadou uses to inspire her art, to help her evolve as an artist and get an insight into the human condition.

At the moment Antoniadou is working in a studio on the island. She has been invited to leave her studio behind for a while and showcase her latest findings on the human condition at the public exhibition space of the museum. In this exhibition, the artist’s work is manifested through the relocation itself and the settling in the space. To provide the audience with a better understanding of this process, the exhibition includes a photographic documentation of moving from one place to another.

At the museum the artist’s space – the personal space and the studio – is transferred to a more public space. Therefore, the private becomes public and what was created in one space becomes part of a common one. Within a spatial arrangement of works and objects, the viewer is invited to observe the relationship between an artist and their space. The public’s participation in the new space transforms the work presented into a collective status.

The exhibition, which will open on Friday at 7.30pm and remain open until April 14, is curated by Dr Monika Asimenou and Marina Christodoulidou in collaboration with the architect Michalis Vassiliades. In the framework of the exhibition, the curators organised a symposium entitled The Space, the Word and the Responsibility of the Artist, which will take place at the Melina Merkouri Hall on March 26 and during which, 11 professionals from different backgrounds will talk about space and the artist.

Antoniadou, from Nicosia, studied at the California College of Arts and Crafts in Oakland from 1981 to 1985. She began her PhD at the Fine Arts School of Madrid in 1989, which she intermitted in 1994. In 2000 she co-ran KITA, an underground artistic community in Berlin, where she lived for 13 years. She has explored shamanism in Africa, Latin America and Cyprus. She was the director of the Argo Gallery in Nicosia for two years, a space where the artist explored themes, such as the return to nature and the artist’s responsibility.

And What Is Left of the Rose, is Only the Name

Solo exhibition by Athina Antoniadou. Opens March 9 at 7.30pm until April 14. Loukia & Michael Zampelas Art Museum. 27 Arch. Makarios III Ave, 1020 Kaimakli, Nicosia. Monday to Friday: 8am-2pm. Tel: 22-456099 or 22-456093. Email: [email protected]

The Space, the Word and the Responsibility of the Artist

Symposium with 11 professionals, who will talk about the concept of space in their professions and the artist. March 26. Melina Merkouri Hall, Nicosia. 5pm-8pm. In Greek. Tel: 22-456099