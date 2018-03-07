Europeans, IMF tell Trump to step back from trade war

Europe and the IMF urged Donald Trump on Wednesday to step back from the brink of a trade war, after the resignation of his top economic adviser emboldened those encouraging him to push ahead with tariffs on imported steel and aluminium.

The departure of Gary Cohn, seen as a bulwark against Trump’s economic nationalism, hit shares, oil and the dollar on Wednesday, as investors saw an increased likelihood of tit-for-tat trade measures that would depress global growth.

Trump plans to impose a duty of 25 per cent on steel and 10 per cent on aluminium to counter cheap imports, especially from China, that he says undermine US industry and jobs.

But the move risks retaliatory measures against US exports and further complicates efforts to save the North American Free Trade Area (Nafta).

“In a so-called trade war … nobody wins, one generally finds losers on both sides,” IMF chief Christine Lagarde said on Wednesday.

The International Monetary Fund head said Canada – the largest supplier of steel and aluminium to the United States – and Europe – whose car exports Trump has threatened to target – are both likely to impose retaliatory tariffs on US goods.

“If world trade were jeopardised by such measures, they would become a vector for lower growth and a slowdown of commerce. The impact on growth would be a formidable,” Lagarde said.

On Tuesday Trump appeared ready for a trade war.

“When we’re behind on every single country, trade wars aren’t so bad,” he said at a news conference with Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven who responded by saying: “I am convinced that increased tariffs hurt us all in the long run.”

The European Union has drawn up a list of US products – from bourbon to Harley Davidson motorbikes – on which to apply tariffs if Trump goes ahead.

“A trade war has no winners and if it does not happen, for the better, then we can work with our American friends and other allies on the core issue of this problem, overcapacity,” European Commissioner for Trade Cecilia Malmstrom said.

“But if it does happen we will have to take measures to protect European jobs,” she added, after a meeting in Brussels to discuss the retaliation strategy.

For those who fear a trade war, the candidates to replace Cohn as Trump’s adviser do not bode well: Peter Navarro, the White House National Trade Council head who wrote a book called “Death by China: Confronting the Dragon — A Global Call to Action”, and conservative commentator Larry Kudlow.

German Economy Minister Brigitte Zypries said: “I hope Trump changes his mind … It’s very important that there are advocates for this in the White House. That’s why I’m worried about the latest signals coming from the USA.”

Britain, keen to foster global trade relations as it prepares to leave the EU, said it was “very disappointed” by Trump’s plan.

  • Evergreen

    A good move.

  • Kevin Ingham

    The US is both the world’s biggest economy and the world’s largest market, but it has left itself exposed to “globalisation” which has left it hugely indebted to foreign countries and with inordinately high levels of unemployment and falling living standards for the majority

    Granted those living standards are comparatively high compared to the rest of the world, but they have indeed been eroded in the last 20 years (same can be said for much of Europe)

    Trump has been elected to protect US living standards and internal security. How achievable that is is may be questionable, but there are certain aspect of of global trade in which the US has allowed itself to be outmanoeuvred in glaringly obvious ways (the BMW /Mexico deal being a prime example)

    The traditional Adam Smith theory of “creation” of wealth through free trade, based on comparative advantage might now have reached a point in which “free trade” no longer means that we all become equally wealthy, but we all become equally poor?

    • Lev

      As a country the US has done very well for itself, strong industry and the Silicone Valley which is a unique phenomenon in the world.
      The problem is the ever increasing wealth inequality in the US, that is a direct result of it’s own political system.

      • Gipsy Eyes

        America’s problem is that Trump keeps flogging dead horses. The UK acknowledged under Thatcher that Britain could no longer compete with many emerging economies on the Pacific Rim and so cut its manufacturing base from over 50% to about 18% as it stands today. The UK falls back on financial services and very high technology production, research, arms to balance the books.We build German, French, Japanese cars because we have the skilled workers, the infrastructure and the experience. And while some remain very British such as the Mini the owners are the Germans who for some reason decided to carry on manufacturing cars and doing it all over the world where there is a market for their cars. General Motors now makes and sells more cars in China than they make and sell in America.

        Kevin Ingham above says that Adam Smith’s free trade model based on comparative advantage is no longer relevant and he’s right. But Germany, Japan, France, GM, the South Koreans, where cars are involved, are still playing at sort form of “comparative advantage”. They are moving their production lines to where the markets for their product happens to be.

        • Kevin Ingham

          The car producers are “moving” their production lines to where their production costs are the least from where they have free access to the most affluent markets

          • Gipsy Eyes

            Well done…………..is that what Adam Smith meant by “comparative advantage” back in the late 18th century?
            Why didn’t the UK do that with its motor industry and allowed the Germans, French and Japanese to take it over.Britain’s “affluent market”………….or are British production costs lower than Germany’s?

            • Kevin Ingham

              Comparative advantage creates wealth on both sides, it does not simply just redistribute it. Production creates real wealth when it is performed by the most efficient workers, not the cheapest.

              Britain lost out in the car making efficiency stakes (unions lack of investment etc). but the jobs are now being done primarily by robots in the most “tax efficient” locations – which even the Germans will be finding out to their cost in the future too

              • Gipsy Eyes

                Sorry, you’re trying to extricate your self from a very foolish argument and more and more I’m starting to have doubts if you even know what comparative advantage means. There is so much in the above comment that borders on the ridiculous that I don’t know where to start…………Suffice to say that the Chinese who seem to be making everything under the sun making them according to you, more efficient than British robots! Is it your contention that where BMW makes Minis in the UK taxes are lower?
                We’re in the EU and every automobile producer who is here is here because our membership gives them access to the EU market. And if we leave without a FTA deal they’re also going to leave or expect British workers and robot operators to take a wage cut the equivalent of the tariffs placed on their cars.

                • Kevin Ingham

                  Once again I don’t know why I think don’t know what “comparative advantage” means. I think I encapsulated it almost perfectly last time round

                  Defintion : ” the ability of an individual or group to carry out a particular economic activity (such as making a specific product) more efficiently than another activity”

                  Doing it for less wages does not make the process more efficient, it simply makes it more profitable for the owners

                  • Gipsy Eyes

                    I’ve told you what autarky means and you seem to think it’s protectionism. The dismal science is desperate to lose that reputation and so it tries to attach a bit more precision to its concepts than you do..
                    Have I said anywhere that efficiency equals less wages?
                    We export 75% of the cars made in the UK. 50% to the EU and 25% to the rest of the world. That speaks volumes for what I understand about comparative advantage!
                    Either way I’m pretty certain UK based producers will not be rubbing their hands at the prospect of a no deal Brexit and nor will British car buyers.
                    Do live in the UK? You seem to have very little idea of what is going on here!

                    • Kevin Ingham

                      You have not told me what autarky means I knew that already

                      You said; “So do you think Trumps’ autarkic economic model is an improvement where anyone trading with America has to follow Trump’s rules that we all put our “country first”?”

                      Given that the thread was about Trump’s protectionism don’t you think you are the one that linked the two- duh!!!

                      As for your stats- we indeed exported 75% of the cars made in the UK to the EU- (about 1,2 million) but we import imported about 2.1 million cars from the EU.

                      A car is usually a thing with 4 wheels and 4 doors and Honda and Toyota will have a chance to increase their UK sales by about 1 million in the case of a no deal Brexit .

                    • Gipsy Eyes

                      Here’s my comment from 4 hours ago:

                      Do you know what economic autarky is?
                      The EU is the biggest single market in the world and biggest trader with more third party countries and regions around the world.
                      Protecting one’s industries is not autarky……autarky is the belief your country can be self sufficient and not needing to trade with anyone else. As for the wealth of the USA being distributed equally I think you need to look at California side by side with the rust belt states that voted for Trump!

                      I could spend all night picking holes in what you’ve written above. But you know something: I couldn’t care less what you think or have to say. If you have to lie to gain credibility I certainly have no time for your opinions.

    • Gipsy Eyes

      Wow, does this also apply to the UK dream of global free trade?

      • Kevin Ingham

        No, but it applies to a UK stuck in a customs union that does not allow individual countries to trade on or utilise their own comparative advantages

        • Gipsy Eyes

          I didn’t think so! So do you think Trumps’ autarkic economic model is an improvement where anyone trading with America has to follow Trump’s rules that we all put our “country first”? Which is not a system based on comparative advantage but one based on comparative strength. In short we play by the rules of the powerful economies which will still result in countries not being allowed to utilise their own comparative advantages.
          You actually hit on something with your previous comment. In Adam Smith’s day Britain was the only industrialised country in the world and comparative advantage basically made trade agreements irrelevant since the theory states everyone does what they’re good at and we all buy and sell from each to our mutual benefit. The minute anyone makes a FTA is the moment they accept that individual countries do not have “comparative advantages”.

          • Kevin Ingham

            Trumps autarkic model is EXACTLY what the EU aspires to (or had you not heard of import duties into the EU and regulatory requirements that make things like cheap Chinese light bulbs a “no go” for European consumers and the CAP that makes anything not produced in the EU fall short of EU standards) .

            The regulations even stifle competition, which is why the US now leads leads the world in electric car technology whilst the EU was overlooking German diesel irregularities

            Thing is with the disparate US states the dollar works as a properly functioning national currency distributing national wealth, the Euro doesn’t. That is why Germany has a permanent economic advantage, the rest of the Eurozone does not and they may end up electing something a lot nastier than Trump as a result (and there are such people out there)as Europe is in the process of finding out)

            • Gipsy Eyes

              Do you know what economic autarky is?
              The EU is the biggest single market in the world and biggest trader with more third party countries and regions around the world.
              Protecting one’s industries is not autarky……autarky is the belief your country can be self sufficient and not needing to trade with anyone else. As for the wealth of the USA being distributed equally I think you need to look at California side by side with the rust belt states that voted for Trump!

              • Kevin Ingham

                I know exactly what autarky is- thing is if you are the world’s biggest market and the biggest producer you should be able to service your own needs without running up a massive balance of payments deficit. Quite how the US has become so reliant on outside manufactured production is a bit of a conundrum

                Trumps model of autarky is based on that conundrum – he is asking why Americans should be reliant on imports of cars etc when they have the idle capacity to produce their own (they don’t even have to import oil any more)

                The EU is also aspires to autarky as a means to protect their industries, agriculture and jobs and do so by limiting access to the single market by tariffs and regulations (problem is that it is not working very well)

                • Gipsy Eyes

                  I’m developing this theory that Brexit voters have so many doubts about their vote back in 2016 that they feel they have to be right about everything. Even when they they have no idea what they are talking about they still assert themselves and try to browbeat every one with their “superior knowledge”. Banjo is doing this on another thread where he is accepting congratulations because he predicted there would be a “last minute FTA” and this will signed sealed and delivered before the end of this week.
                  The EU has trade agreements with 60+ third parties. It has tariffs to protect its industries. and economy so does every other country including the UK. Protectionism is a feature of modern economies that go into the international market to trade. Autarky is not about trade: it is about “economic self sufficiency”. In short precluding the need for trade with other countries because it compromises other ideological precepts.
                  Comparative advantage as you said above is no longer a theory where we all become richer, but rather one where where we all become poorer. This is why all countries “protect” their economies. But not the UK according to you..
                  Even financial services need protecting as Hammond said today because if the EU and UK don’t reach agreement it’s New York, Hong Kong and Singapore that will win at the expense of the EU and the UK.
                  Strangely enough given the UK’s much vaunted superiority in this sector you’d think they’d have no problem taking on the rest of the world.

                  • Banjo

                    At this rate I may have put a copyright on the Banjo name.

                    Oh. And I think you’ve overstated my claims a little.

              • Kevin Ingham

                Compare Califonia/Rust belt to Germany/Greece-

                The rust belt has it’s problems but their banks are solvent, their debt is the national debt, a job if you hvae one still pays enough to buy a house and raise kids and if they want to move on there are no language or cultural barriers in the way of their freedom of movement

                • Gipsy Eyes

                  You clearly have no idea what is going on in America. And even less as to what is going on in the UK and EU. It wasn’t language and cultural barriers that ended freedom of movement to the UK. It was you lot!
                  There Californians who have considered leaving the USA because they’re sick of subsidising the poorer states. Apparently Farrage and Aaron Banks offered their expert services.

                  • Kevin Ingham

                    -and many EU states are sick of lack of subsidies from Germany .You clearly have no idea what is going on in Europe

                    • Gipsy Eyes

                      And the North of England, Wales and Cornwall are sick of the lack of subsidies and investment in their regions from the “London elite” What’s your point. Or are you subscribing to the theory that what is going in the North of England is the fault of Germany?
                      Germany does not subsidise the EU. Germany pays her share and collective decisions are made about where that money goes to help those members that need help.
                      I really believe if you had any idea of either what goes on in the EU or the UK and had not relied solely on the myths put about by Boris Johnson and co., you would never have voted Brexit.

