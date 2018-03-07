French composers celebrated

The French language and Francophone culture will be celebrated on March 20 all over the world. And getting us in the mood for everything French will be the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra (CySO) together with soloist Aurelien Pascal on the cello, who will give two concerts of music by French composers.

As International Francophonie Day, March 20 is celebrated by the 77 member-states of the International Organization of La Francophonie.

Cyprus holds an observer status in the organisation, with events marking the day taking place throughout the island for the whole of the month. The concerts will include Pelléas et Mélisande, op. 80 by Gabriel Faure, Cello concerto no. 1 in A minor, op. 33 by Camille Saint-Saens, Prelude a l’apres-midi d’un faune by Claude Debussy and Ma mère l’Oye Suite by Maurice Ravel.

Joining the orchestra will be French cellist Pascal, who is laureate of several prestigious international competitions, including second prize at the 2013 International Paulo Competition and the Grand Prix, Prix du Public and the Best performance of the Toch concerto at the 2014 Emanuel Feuermann Competition. He was recently fourth prize winner and the youngest finalist in the 2017 Queen Elizabeth Competition.

Francophonie

Performance by the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra and soloist Aurelien Pascal. March 8. Pallas Theatre, Nicosia. 8.30pm. €5/7/12. Tel: 22-463144

March 9. Larnaca Municipal Theatre. 8.30pm. €5/7/12