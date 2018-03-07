Health ministry’s mea culpa over autopsy debacle

March 7th, 2018 Cyprus 13 comments

Health ministry’s mea culpa over autopsy debacle

Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou to take 'corrective measures'

The health ministry conceded on Wednesday that there were shortcomings in the island’s forensic medicine mainly due to the dated administrative structure of the civil service.

In a statement following the debacle into the investigation of the death of a 46-year-old woman from Bulgaria who appears to have been mauled to death by dogs, the ministry expressed regret and apologised to the family over the fact that five post-mortems were needed to clear up the matter.

“We recognise the problems of the forensics medicine sector, which mainly stem from the administrative structure of the civil service,” the statement said.

The ministry said there was a gap in the method of evaluation, a general problem that concerned all health workers assessed on the basis of the public sector’s procedures.

Under the current system, longest-serving civil servants are typically regarded as the best suited to move up the administrative ladder and the vast majority are considered ‘exceptional’ in their evaluations.

The ministry said the absence of best practices, performance indicators, and quality controls constitute problems that will be resolved as part of the national health scheme.

Pending that, Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou is seeking solutions to the problem through in-house meetings and talks with external experts.

“The minister, who is already considering two possible solutions, will go ahead with corrective measures as soon as possible in consultation with all parties involved,” the statement said without elaborating.

Irrespective, if any disciplinary offences arise following the completion of the investigation, the health ministry will carry out the necessary actions, it added.

In what has become a major embarrassment for Cyprus, on Monday the attorney-general ordered a fifth post-mortem to be carried out by a foreign pathologist, to be certain there would not be any doubts after the first one gave a different cause of death.

Petruna Nikolova arrived in Cyprus a few days before her February 22 death with her partner Ivan Ivanov and stayed in Yeroskipou.

She was out searching for work when she was found seriously injured in a field and died on her way to the hospital before being able to tell anyone what had happened.

The first autopsy, carried out by state pathologists Angeliki Papetta and Nicolas Charalambous, cited the cause of death as being hemorrhagic shock resulting from multiple injuries, possibly caused by farming equipment.

In the meantime, suspicions were raised due to the presence in the area of several rottweilers, prompting a second autopsy by Charalambous in the presence of a vet. That one found her death was “likely caused by dogs”.

Two more autopsies were carried out since, one on behalf of her family and one by a pathologist hired by two suspects arrested by police. Both found that her death was caused by dog bites.

Print Friendly
  • cyprus observer

    One word sums it up…..incompetence.

  • LMS

    So, it’s official. You climb the ladder, not because you’re the most qualified or best suited to the job, but because you’ve been doing the job the longest. That explains so much about Cyprus.

  • Barry White

    Hurrahhh!!! The no hopers – perhaps from the Russian Medical/Political University can retire with their golden tax free goodbyes, fat pensions and immediately clock back on as consultants with higher payouts than now.

    That’s the way we lke it.

    • Vova Khavkin

      Yep, just like ample-derriere village idiot, these are Lumumba graduates.

  • GrouseMaster

    I’m sorry but I’m in total shock. Never in my life have I heard anything like this. 5 autopsies to determine death by dog bites!!
    Apparently the man who carried out the ‘final’ autopsy could see the evidence of dog bites as soon as he entered the room…
    I suspect the 4 men who made inspection before him have “connections” or cumbare in the hunting/farming/dog keeping circles of paphos and didn’t want to hurt that relationship….”cousin Stavros keeps dogs in paphos so best I say nowt”…..😉

    • Mike

      Cynical but probably true’ish.

      • GrouseMaster

        I simply cannot think of any other reason for such incompetence from not one but two! Certified pathologists! There was dog hair found inside the wounds!!
        My knowledge of the levels Cypriots will go to to protect one another has also led me to this conclusion….

    • EGB

      Concluding the autopsy on walking into the room is hardly professional. I don’t think there is any doubt that the poor woman was bitten by dogs but if that is the only contributing cause cannot be determined by having a quick glance.

      • GrouseMaster

        You miss the point, the injuries were so obviously dog bites the last pathologist could see they were dog bites as soon as he walked into the room. Unlike the first 2 who thought they were the result of farm machinery.

  • Diana

    Why do they not dig the dogs up and compare DNA. Could they do this?

  • Monica

    Apart from the inability to read, write or comprehend …. How can the actions of ‘pen-pushers’ affect the scientific evidence of an attack by dogs ?
    5 post mortems ? …. Surely not done by ‘pen-pushers ?? !!!

  • Terryw45

    “which mainly stem from the administrative structure of the civil service,”
    Surely not, the biggest, the best paid, unsurpassed pensions employment you could possibly find anywhere in Europe, is not fit for purpose. Unbelieveable!

    • Mike

      Sad but true, but working hours are good (I use the term ‘working’ loosely), the coffee is good and personal calls are permitted even when dealing with someone face to face. Life is good – for some!

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close