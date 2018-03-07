Reports of threat against Russian aircraft

March 7th, 2018 Cyprus 2 comments

Reports of threat against Russian aircraft

The government on Wednesday would not comment on reports suggesting authorities had beefed up security measures at the republic’s airports on information about a possible hit against Russian aircraft.

Government spokesman Prodromos Prodromou would not confirm or deny the report, saying the administration did not comment on security matters.

He told the Cyprus News Agency that such information was received frequently and the necessary measures were put in place after evaluation.

Earlier, daily Phileleftheros reported that security forces were on high alert after receiving information about a possible hit against aircraft of Russian interests at Larnaca airport.

Measures were also beefed up at Paphos international airport, the paper said.

According to the report, police and military personnel were guarding the aircraft from the time they landed until they departed the airport.

Print Friendly
  • Geogrge

    israel??

  • Leo

    Good move by the authorities, we don’t want any saboteurs blowing up Russian property, then blaming the Greek Cypriots.

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close