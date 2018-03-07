Reports of threat against Russian aircraft

The government on Wednesday would not comment on reports suggesting authorities had beefed up security measures at the republic’s airports on information about a possible hit against Russian aircraft.

Government spokesman Prodromos Prodromou would not confirm or deny the report, saying the administration did not comment on security matters.

He told the Cyprus News Agency that such information was received frequently and the necessary measures were put in place after evaluation.

Earlier, daily Phileleftheros reported that security forces were on high alert after receiving information about a possible hit against aircraft of Russian interests at Larnaca airport.

Measures were also beefed up at Paphos international airport, the paper said.

According to the report, police and military personnel were guarding the aircraft from the time they landed until they departed the airport.