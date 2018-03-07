Single parents chastise Church for calling them ‘problematic’

The single parents’ association on Tuesday chastised the archbishopric for referring to divorced parents as a ‘problematic situation’.

The “outdated rules” were referenced in the in the regulations of a kindergarten the archbishopric is setting up.

The rules, which have been already distributed to parents, stipulate among others that the school ought to be informed “in the case of divorced parents or other problematic situations”.

This reference, the group said, “constitutes illegal discrimination, racist behaviour, hate speech, social stigmatisation, as well as indirect gender discrimination” since 90 per cent of single parents are women.

The school in question, was state-run but has reportedly been transferred to the management of the archbishopric although it is not open yet.

Archbishop Chrysostomos announced in 2016 that the Church was planning to open schools from kindergarten to secondary level. He did not rule out a church-run university either.

The archbishop had said that through its schools the church would introduce “proper education” as state schools are performing poorly.

The association said they are protesting about the unloading of state childcare facilities to other carriers.

It added that single parents are requesting the extension of free childcare facilities or those with low fees and support policies so they are able to work.

“Instead, childcare is transferred to a conservative operational framework,” it said.

The only problem for divorced parents, the group said, is “the poverty and misery experienced by many single-parent families”. It also said that the problems single-parents face are swept under the rug by the government and the “so-called social policy of the Guaranteed Minimum Income”.

If the Church started paying taxes for its businesses, the group said, “the poor, which the church looks down on, might have had better days”.

They also called on the education minister “to promptly recall the religious medieval regulations that find the children of divorced parents to be ‘problematic situations’”.

  • Really?

    As a child of divorce I certainly agree that it is a problematic situation. Why on earth is it controversial to state the obvious?

  • Anna Shakalis

    Not HIM again! 🙄

  • Petra Dao

    Let us be frank here. yes it might be racists but it is a problem exactly like church describes it. The most problematic about it is that 90% of single parents are women, which means men are getting them pregnant whether in marriage or out of marriage and are abandoning the child!!! Now is this not a problem????

    • Vaso

      That is such a generalization of what is going on! Has it actually occurred to you that women are no longer putting up with abusive or cheating husbands and are actually taking control of their lives! You insinuate that women are so stupid as to get themselves pregnant in the first place and then the men just abandoning them! How about the church trying to find out why marriages or relationships fail rather than just calling them “problems”!

      • Petra Dao

        half of the 90% single women parent were abandonded by their men. nothing has to do with abusive marriages. maybe we can say that cypriot men now have the courage to leave their crazy wives

        • Vaso

          Really how do you know that! You are obviously making things up to try and prove your point! Out of at least 10 women i know who are divorced 8 left their husbands because of their cheating! The “crazy” wives you state are the ones who are single handed bringing up their children with many having no financial help from the fathers!

      • Sistine301

        No. The problem in this whole equation is that men have never been made to live up to their side of the bargain, whatever the situation. And as grownups I’m sure we all realize the enormity of reasons for why marital/partnership breakups happen. Regardless of the reasons, the outcome, which ridiculously burdens women, is problematic.
        Saying so is merely observational. Solving the problem is far more complex, especially if the church wishes to see the birth rate rise in Cyprus.
        The church is not at fault for saying so, but can be criticized for not suggesting ways to deal with it in full cognizance of the harsh realities behind many of these problematic situations.
        Worldwide, does anyone have a magic formula for raising responsible men? The results are clear enough, unless one continues to want economically shackled women who have zero desire for more children.

    • Veritas

      Maybe the reason is that Cypriot women today have the courage to break up from a bad marriage or a bad relationship. I’m sure they feel that being single is a much better alternative for both themselves and the child/children.
      In the past women were forced by the Church and society to accept abusive partners. The trend today is that more and more women don’t accept this anymore. A healthy development.

      • ROC..

        Oh come on , be real we not talking about the 1800s, this is 2018 that is rubbish, the modern soicity in Cyprus does give a hoots about what the church thinks

        These are just your views and not backed up with facts.

      • Petra Dao

        50% of single parent women were abandoned by their partners. This is nothing to do with courage

  • George Gee

    Archbishop Chrysostomos taking the moral ground while he has an illegitimate daughter!

    • Leo

      What’s her name?

    • Anna Shakalis

      Really!?!

  • clergham

    People in the UK clamour to get into church run schools

    Head girl in one Church of England school in London is a Moslem

    • ROC..

      read what I wrote below thats your answer why, they are modern and dynamic

  • ROC..

    To be frank Archbishop Chrysostomos needs to be put away and let him take up gardening, his old school of thought of the world is long gone and dead and buried, what the church needs is a new young dynamic leader to take them into a modern era, I was lucky to be in the UK and went to a couple of churches and and saw two priests one carring out a wedning and the other christining and both were modern, telling jokes and really mixing with the flock. thats how it should be

  • Vaso

    I do not like this man at all and unfortunately his representation of the Greek Orthodox church and Christianity as a whole is not in keeping with the words of Jesus Christ! it is seems power has infected him and he is more like the Pharisees who persecuted Jesus!

    • Bystander

      And it is not only him…

      • Vaso

        I am sure he isn’t! Unfortunately these people do not emulate true Christianity!

        • Bystander

          not even close, to my taste.

  • alexander reutersward

    Schools should not be allowed to be run by or influenced by a religious group. Education should be free from brainwashing.

    • Neroli

      Especially this group!

      • ROC..

        As not a big fan of reigious groups, can you give me your view or a simular article whereby Turkey want to decriminlize adultery? as I never saw you comment on that?

        • Neroli

          I don’t comment on Turkish papers! I comment on the articles in CM. I have sent a complaint to CM on your hounding and trolling of me

          • ROC..

            Its was in CM

            • Neroli

              So???

              • ROC..

                You dont like it when people contront others when thier views are not to your liking so you make a complaint, better still if you cannot debate honestly and back up your clains then just block me,

                • Frustrated

                  Just grow up and behave.

                  • ROC..

                    excuse me? show whats written that rattles your cage. Mr Clever

          • Vaso

            You don’t comment on Turkish papers because you do not have freedom of speech to do so! So you come here to criticize anything to do with RoC and the GCs!

  • MountainMan

    The church in Cyprus continues to remain in the dark ages and in doing so it still believes that all people are answerable to and controlled by, it. Its leader Archbishop Chrysostomos continues to forget to engage his brain before opening his mouth.

  • Douglas

    It is already well documented that single,married or divorce parents all bring about their own unique problematic situations that need support,so what’s new ?

  • Eve Frangoudis

    They sure have a long way to go! They better get with the times on a lot of things! They are too medieval for todays youth! The future generation1

