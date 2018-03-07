UN chief mulling temporary representative to feel out prospects for new round of talks

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres is mulling the appointment of a new personal envoy for Cyprus who will be tasked with meeting with the island’s two community leaders to discuss the prospects for resuming settlement talks, it was reported on Wednesday.

According to the Cyprus News Agency, citing diplomatic sources in the UN, Guterres has been briefed by his special representative in Cyprus, Elizabeth Spehar, on her recent meetings with President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci, and is now seeking to assign a mission to another official with negotiating experience but who will not be directly involved.

After the talks in Crans-Montana collapsed in Switzerland last year, Guterres’ special adviser for Cyprus Espen Barth Eide, withdrew. It is unlikely Guterres will appoint a new special adviser unless there are prospects both for new negotiations and a possible settlement.

The possibility of appointing former Assistant UN Secretary-General for Peacekeeping Missions, Frenchman Jean-Marie Guehenno to feel out the situation, was turned down by Turkey maintaining that they could not accept EU citizens as representatives of the UN, CNA reported.

Among the candidates are people from Canada and Brazil. Guterres is expected to announce his decision soon, sources said. The post will reportedly be a temporary one.

Eide had served as special advisor for 27 months, during which time he facilitated talks between the leaders of the island’s two communities.

Following the collapse of the peace talks at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana last July, however, Eide came under fire after expressing his opinion that the talks collapsed because of a “collective failure”. The Greek Cypriot side’s position was that the Turkish side was 100 per cent to blame for the collapse.

While on the island for his farewell meetings with the two leaders, Eide said that reviving the reunification procedure could only be done by the two sides, not by the United Nations. If the two sides agree to do revive the talks, Eide said, the UNSG was there for them.