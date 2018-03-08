A big jazz night

There is a wave of jazzy events hitting the island at the moment, but the Jazzologia Cyprus Big Band’s performance at the Pattihio Municipal Theatre in Limassol on Sunday is sure to be one with much musical impact, and a selection that any jazz fan would savour.

The Jazzologia Cyprus Big Band is a newly formed 19-piece jazz band established in October 2016 in Limassol by the renowned saxophonist Giorgos Krasidis. Krasidis studied jazz tenor saxophone performance at Berklee College of Music and classical saxophone performance at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. As a performer and soloist, he has collaborated with musicians such as Jim Self, Rex Richardson and Jim Mcfalls in America, and Giorgos Dalaras and Melina Kana in Europe.

Krasides has also worked as an educator and he has released a number of recordings.

The repertoire of the Jazzologia Big Band, which just gets bigger and bigger, consists of compositions and arrangements by the pioneers of Jazz Big Band music, as well as modern works.

Jazzologia Cyprus Big Band

Live performance by the 19-piece jazz orchestra. March 11. Pattihio Theatre, Limassol. 8.30pm. €10/15. Tel: 25-377277