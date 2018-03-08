British couple lost in the Akamas found

A British couple who were lost in the Akamas were found in the early hours of Thursday after they went to the area the previous afternoon for a walk.

Police in Polis Chrysochou received a call at 7.30 on Wednesday evening from a hotel in the area, and the caller saying a 73-year-old British tourist and her 70-year-old husband, also British, had left the hotel for the Akamas on foot at around 2pm. The caller said the couple were lost in the region.

Members of the police, the Game Fund and two patrol cars from civil defence went to the area and started a search.

At 1.30 on Thursday morning the couple were found in the Pyrgos tis Rigaenis area of the Akamas.

They were both in good health and were taken as a precaution to the Polis Chrysochous hospital.