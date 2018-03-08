Cyprus students design health monitor

A team of high school students in Cyprus has designed a device to remotely monitor the health of elderly people.

Setting up a Junior Achievement start-up company, the team of five students from the English School in Nicosia, produced Undermycare, a device that continuously records the user’s heart rate and pulse.

It is connected to a mobile phone via Bluetooth and live readings are available through an Android app.

If the readings are not in the safe range, the user is immediately alerted.

According to Undermycare’s brochure, the target market for the product is the elderly.

“Our product will simplify the way that the elderly or their care-takers, supervise their health and wellbeing.”

The device is installed in a soft band placed around the leg that is comfortable for the person wearing it.

Undermycare costs €25.

The team comprises Gregory Orphanides, listed as the CEO, Aecaterini Loizidou as CFO, Lygia Kazamia as chief marketing and strategy officer, Christos Falas as chief operating officer and Eliza Pantelidou as chief analytics officer.

Junior Achievement Cyprus is a member of Junior Achievement Worldwide, an NGO ‘dedicated to addressing fundamental social and economic challenges of young people by educating and empowering them to transform their future and own their economic success’, according to its website.

More information for Undermycare can be found at http://www.undermycare.com/